ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon shines this month — from Christmas trees to twinkling lights.

What beckons for visual delight during the Yuletide season can also be found on a map of both businesses and residences — thanks to the town’s tourism staff.

“We are moving and shaking Christmas in Abingdon up to our eyeballs,” said Tenille Montgomery, the town’s community relations specialist.

The newly organized Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour premieres this year with four dozen destinations like the Barter Theatre, Martha Washington Inn and the Washington County Public Library.

“We have 48 addresses on the list,” Montgomery said. “Most are along Valley and Main streets.”

Maps are being distributed at the Abingdon Town Hall on Main Street.

“We got this idea because they do this in Richmond but also places like the Outer Banks have these light tours,” Montgomery said.

Running through Jan. 3, this light tour is also a safe way to share holiday cheer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while promoting the town, said town Tourism Director Tonya Triplett.