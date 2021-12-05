ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon shines this month — from Christmas trees to twinkling lights.
What beckons for visual delight during the Yuletide season can also be found on a map of both businesses and residences — thanks to the town’s tourism staff.
“We are moving and shaking Christmas in Abingdon up to our eyeballs,” said Tenille Montgomery, the town’s community relations specialist.
The newly organized Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour premieres this year with four dozen destinations like the Barter Theatre, Martha Washington Inn and the Washington County Public Library.
“We have 48 addresses on the list,” Montgomery said. “Most are along Valley and Main streets.”
Maps are being distributed at the Abingdon Town Hall on Main Street.
“We got this idea because they do this in Richmond but also places like the Outer Banks have these light tours,” Montgomery said.
Running through Jan. 3, this light tour is also a safe way to share holiday cheer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while promoting the town, said town Tourism Director Tonya Triplett.
“We felt like this was something very nostalgic,” Montgomery said. “We hear people say, ‘We used to drive around with our parents and look at Christmas lights.’ And this is kind of bringing back that tradition.”
Businesses comprise more than half the list.
In particular, Montgomery praised the lights outlining the barn at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace — a place still regionally known as “Heartwood.”
“They went all out,” Montgomery said.
Participating businesses include Polished Diamond, Landmark Realty, New Life Thrift Store, Abingdon General Store, Goodman Jewelers and Brown Dental — to name a few.
Along East Main Street, the Abingdon Olive Oil Company is also on the map at the Greenway-Trigg Building.
“Ours are twinkling lights,” said the company’s owner, K.C. St. Louis. “We’ve got the garlands across our railing and the red bow and a big beautiful wreath. And the lights don’t blink. They twinkle in and out.”