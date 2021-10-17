Abingdon hires new director of community development

“My appreciation of the land took me in the direction of city planning,” she said.

Rice spent the next couple of decades pursuing her passion in government.

First, she worked for a private engineering firm in the Gainesville area.

Later, she worked for an engineering firm in Casper, Wyoming.

For a few more years, she served as a community development director for Bemidji, Minnesota.

Next, she took a job as the assistant planning director for Gallatin County, Montana. There, Rice said, “It’s a large county with a variety of municipalities.”

For a while in Montana, Rice also operated a bakery next to her husband Dan’s camping store.

With each new job came challenges. “And I just love learning new things,” she said.

Coming to Abingdon, Rice said, “We were looking for mountains, better weather. We saw this job open and thought it would be a really interesting place to work. I love the historic aspects of the community.”

Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani said he was “excited” to have Rice on the town’s roster.