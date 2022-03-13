Abingdon High School students prepare for performances of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

ABINGDON, Va. — Students at Abingdon High School are busy rehearsing lines, practicing choreography and perfecting musical numbers for “Beauty and the Beast,” — the school’s first musical theater performance since 2019.

The play will be performed Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at Abingdon High School.

As the performers moved on and off the stage receiving instructions and critiques from fellow cast members Thursday, Ben Elmore, a sophomore who will perform the role of Gaston, spoke about how fun taking part in a musical for the first time has been while explaining his intrigue with the role of playing the villain.

“I developed some friendships over the last few months, and it’s been really fulfilling,” Elmore said. “It’s somewhat hard to relate to [Gaston] because he is supposed to be evil. It’s fun to play. I just kind of got on the stage and get riled up.”

Hunter Hobbs, a senior who will play the role of “The Beast,” believes that through taking on the weirdness of The Beast, he has learned a lot about acting and singing.

“This role, it takes a pretty good amount of vocal range and a fair bit of acting involved, and that really shocked me. I didn’t think it was going to be that bad. But it’s pretty tough,” Hobbs said. “The weirdest moment is definitely when I have to crawl on stage. It’s a bit weird, but I’m going to have to go with it because I’m a beast.”

For Michael Gerber, this production of “Beauty and the Beast” is his first project as the artistic director for the Appalachian Performing Arts Academy (APAA). He has been pleasantly surprised by the students’ ingenuity and how much fun they have had throughout the process of putting everything together.

“They [the students] have a lot of imagination. They have a lot of creative power that has made things a lot easier and a lot more fun,” he said.

Brandy Baxter, the Abingdon High School chorus director, spoke about how in 2019, they had to cancel performances of Oklahoma due to COVID and how proud she is that the school’s community has rallied around this production.

“The community support has been phenomenal. Our administrators, parents, other folks, local businesses have bent over backward to help us achieve a level of success that we had previously and even go beyond that,” Baxter said. “We’ve had the National Art Honor Society students from Abingdon High School paint our sets and help work on set design. The Washington County Technology Center ad design students created our program. So in addition to being a musical, this has become a learning project for multiple members of the Abingdon High School student body.”

Calliope Koesters, who is a senior and is performing her dream role of Belle, is excited she has gotten to share this experience with her friends and family, who have also been active in the production. Her father designed the sets, and her mother has been an assistant for the production.

“I’ve been able to do a role that I’ve been dreaming of since I was very, very little. It’s kind of surreal. But it’s really fun. I’m with all my friends, and it’s really great. I love it,” Koesters said. “It’s been really, really fun to just be able to watch this kind of unfold before my eyes, and just see my entire family be a part of it.”

Baxter explained the decision behind choosing “Beauty and the Beast” as the first production since the pandemic.

“We knew that we wanted to appeal to people of all ages,” Baxter said. “In addition to folks who were used to coming to the theater, we want to encourage small children, people that might not even know that they enjoy acting until they see something in front of them, and to get folks who maybe have never been in a live performance, a chance to check it out and hopefully fall in love with musical theater.”

Elmore said the show will likely be the first time in a couple years many members of the audience have experienced a live performance.

“For a lot of people, this is going to be the first live performance they’ve seen in a while, and I want the audience to know that this has been a really meaningful experience to put together for everyone involved, and for everyone around us in the community,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.