Abingdon has four primary purposes with $4M ARPA funds received

The Abingdon Town Council has plans to spend at least half of the more than $8 million the town receives from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“It’s a once in a lifetime deal where every small town, county, village and state received a bucket of money,” Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, said.

All total, the town will receive $8,162,000 — with $4 million already in the bank, and the second half due to the town’s coffers on or about June 30, Trotman said.

“This was for money to be used for revenue loss,” Trotman said.

Abingdon’s economy suffered during 2020 with a loss in tax revenue due to a downturn in tourism tax collection that affected sales, meals and lodging taxes, according to Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“The tourist industry was pretty much brought to a screeching halt,” Trotman said.

Yet, in the end, Trotman said, “I found Abingdon to be a pretty remarkable and resilient community.”

Abingdon’s ARPA funds are being used for four primary purposes — starting with the $4 million that the town has already received, Trotman said.

Town Council determined uses that “would have the greatest impact on residents, tourists and visitors alike,” Trotman said.

That includes putting $1.25 million into repairing and rebuilding trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail — an asset that was shut down for a few weeks in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, but then bounced back in a newfound wave of outdoor recreation popularity since the summer of 2020.

The council chose to spend $2 million on the Abingdon Sports Complex, which includes installing lights.

“This will be putting in lighting to allow having sporting events at night — not just limited in the day,” Trotman said.

An estimated $689,000 will be used to study flood issues on Town Creek’s crossing at Main Street — a low spot that causes a road closure usually more than once a year.

Another $142,115 will be used for improving Green Spring Road, which provides access to The Meadows retail area and the Abingdon Sports Complex, Trotman said.

“This is where they want to focus their money,” Trotman said. ‘“It has the biggest economic impact and the biggest impact on visitors and residents alike.”

The uses for the second half of the money — about $4 million — has not been determined yet, Trotman said.

The nearby town of Glade Spring is slated to receive a total of $1.39 million in ARPA funds, according to Town Manager Cecile Rosenbaum.

The Glade Spring Town Council has not made decisions on how to spend the bulk of that money, she said.

The town is using $39,000 for an engineering study to assist a fire department culvert replacement project on East Glade Street, Rosenbaum said.

“Our fire department parking lot has got a big hole in it.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.