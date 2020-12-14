Abingdon couple among volunteers who take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials

ABINGDON, Va. — Rhonda Morris has just one thing to say to her clients when their barber shop conversations turn to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I tell them, ‘Look at me. I’m fine. Nothing bad has happened to me. I haven’t grown a tail or anything weird like that,’” she said with laughter.
Morris, 49, who owns Anderson Barber Shop, and her husband, Morgan, 55, a local businessman, are among as many as 44,000 volunteers nationally and internationally who enrolled in the global COVID-19 vaccine trials led by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.
“I felt our country was not going to move forward with the vaccine without someone being willing to participate in the trials. There are a lot of people around here who are afraid to take it, and my husband and I felt we needed to be good examples,” she said.
They agreed it’s a matter of saving lives.
Each of them knows people who have had COVID-19, some who are fighting for their lives or have died from complications from the virus.
The couple believes it was their civic duty to participate in the study, even if there were a few perks to being volunteers.
“We did get some money for participating in the study — not anything that’s going to pay off the mortgage,” he said. “But a little vacation money.”
The couple has an app on their phones that allows them to check in with Pfizer every week to report how they are feeling. The volunteers also will take blood tests over the next two years to keep an eye on their levels of antibodies.
Local study
The couple’s interest in participating was piqued in August, when they learned that Holston Medical Group’s Bristol and Kingsport facilities were selected to join the study.
“My wife and I talked about it, and we decided to go for it,” he said.
Rhonda Morris’ medical background as a nurse prompted her to investigate the virus in January before much of the world recognized its potential danger.
“We had a trip planned to Iceland the end of January that we considered not taking because of the research she had done,” said the husband. “But we did take the trip.”
The couple made appointments to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccines at the beginning of September at the Holston Medical Group office in Kingsport.
“But it’s a double-blinded study,” Morgan Morris said. “They didn’t know if they were giving us the vaccine or a placebo, and we didn’t either.”
He and his wife began to suspect they had been given the “real thing” after their second dose 21 days later. She had a low-grade fever, fatigue and a headache. He said his arm was sore for about four days, and he also felt tired.
“Other than that, we’ve had no issues, no bad side effects,” he said. “It’s kicking up our immune systems. After 24 to 36 hours, the symptoms were gone.”
The couple confirmed their suspicions when they took antibody tests at a local pharmacy.
“We both have antibodies,” he said. “And neither of us has been sick with COVID.”
Morgan Morris is convinced the mild symptoms from the vaccines are nothing compared to what the real virus is capable of doing to the body.
“I know people who got the virus, and they’re still having side effects months later,” he said.
Rhonda Morris said she still wears a face mask at work and in the community and follows Centers for Disease Control guidelines for staying safe from the virus.
“Just because we have the antibodies doesn’t mean we can’t carry COVID. That’s not been confirmed yet,” she said. “I feel protected now that we have antibodies. My family is waiting to take the vaccine. We’re very confident in Pfizer’s work and what this science could mean in the future for other diseases.”
The pair hopes their story will help calm the fears of people in the community concerning the vaccines.
“I felt strongly about going ahead and doing this trial,” he said. “I’m ready to get back to living my life. I believe the success of the vaccine trials is just maybe signaling an end to this pandemic.
“I trust the science, and I trust the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to do the right thing.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.