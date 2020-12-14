Abingdon couple among volunteers who take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials

The couple has an app on their phones that allows them to check in with Pfizer every week to report how they are feeling. The volunteers also will take blood tests over the next two years to keep an eye on their levels of antibodies.

Local study

The couple’s interest in participating was piqued in August, when they learned that Holston Medical Group’s Bristol and Kingsport facilities were selected to join the study.

“My wife and I talked about it, and we decided to go for it,” he said.

Rhonda Morris’ medical background as a nurse prompted her to investigate the virus in January before much of the world recognized its potential danger.

“We had a trip planned to Iceland the end of January that we considered not taking because of the research she had done,” said the husband. “But we did take the trip.”

The couple made appointments to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccines at the beginning of September at the Holston Medical Group office in Kingsport.

“But it’s a double-blinded study,” Morgan Morris said. “They didn’t know if they were giving us the vaccine or a placebo, and we didn’t either.”