Abingdon, Virginia, ranks as the southwestern-most “Tree City, USA,’ according to town arborist Kevin Simon.

With such a designation, the town in Washington County sprouts with a Tree Committee and employs Simon as town arborist to oversee what reaches for the sky with leaves and branches.

The Town Council discussed fresh saplings at its Monday meeting, including new trees planted along the Virginia Creeper Trail and at the Meadows Sports Complex, as April unfolds the full spring season.

On Thursday, with the blessing of the council, the town plans to celebrate Arbor Day with a ceremony at Abingdon High School at 1 p.m., said Mayor Amanda Pillion.

In other business on Monday, Abingdon author Greg Lilly reported on the Abingdon Arts Commission — of which Pillion is a member.

Currently, the commission is undertaking a survey of public art pieces in the town limits, including statues and murals.

The survey comes, in part, as a response to the recent threat to a 2014 mural painted by Ellen Elms, of Bear Wallow, Virginia, that decorates a Main Street building with history lessons but could be potentially erased by the building’s new owner.

Lilly serves as chairman of the Abingdon Arts Commission and says that his mission, along with members like Dirk Moore and Ben Jennings, is to make Abingdon a destination that includes the arts.

“I have been very impressed with the work of this commission,” Pillion said. “We’re off to a great start.”

Also on Monday, Councilwoman Donna Quetsch reported that the splash pad at The Meadows Sports Complex would be ready to open — with a dedication ceremony - on Memorial Day weekend.

Councilman Wayne Austin, a member of the Abingdon Rotary Club, noted on Monday that the Rotary Club donated $100,000 toward the splash pad project.