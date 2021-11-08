Abingdon considers plan to expand town’s Old and Historic District to match state register

One reason to extend the district is “economic vitality for the town of Abingdon,” Rice said. “It’s a draw for tourism. It enhances the downtown. It’s the look and feel and really what defines Abingdon from other communities.”

Currently, Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board is looking at matching the two to also provide tax credits, Rice said.

“The town has certain tax credits,’ Rice said. “The goal would be to look at whether or not expanding the district to match the state’s district would better align the tax credit programs offered by the state and town.”

These tax credit programs allow a property owner to take a reduction for certain improvements or maintenance costs, Rice said.

At this point, the possible expansion of the district is being studied by both town staff and the Historic Preservation Review Board, Rice said.

“The process for this type of expansion would be a zoning map amendment,” Rice said. “We have no timeline for implementation.”

Morani echoed that this is all in the planning stages.