Abingdon clay artist busy with Nativity scenes, other items

ABINGDON, Va. — Clay artist Sara Reese probably wouldn’t admit it, but there’s bound to be a little magic in her hands.
Just the way her hands transform a glob of pottery clay into a beautifully shaped work of art is a testament to her creative spirit. It’s an emotional connection, of sorts, as her hands appear to have a conversation with the clay, molding and shaping her vision.
Reese is a resident artist at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, where she has created unusual ceramic pieces for decades. A customer described her unique work as “tomorrow’s heirlooms,” she said.
Her passion for clay is demonstrated in her hand-built figurative pieces, including colorful fish, both realistic and fanciful; face jugs, some with winking eyes; whimsical animals; and her popular cat houses.
“As I work with the clay, I try to listen to my inner voice and go wherever it leads me — trying always to discover something new,” said Reese.
This time of year, the resident artist can be found in her Abingdon studio creating ceramic Nativity sets, composed of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus with two sheep and a camel with a bird on its back. A bit of a whimsical design makes the manger scenes a fun collector item for her customers — not just at Christmas time but year-round.
Reese said she sells just as many of the Nativity sets during the year as she does at Christmas.
Several years ago, the artist, who’s always enjoyed making ceramic cats and dogs, realized that she could include animals in her Nativity scenes. She began adding sheep, camels and birds to represent the animals that may have been present during the first Christmas. Many sets can include the watchful presence of an angel.
But, several of her customers have gone outside the traditional realm, adding a menagerie of ceramic animals to their collections.
“People add the darndest things to their sets,” said the ceramic artist with a laugh. “I just never know what’s next.
“I’ve added a butterfly and cardinal to a set purchased by a customer. Some people have wanted to include palm trees. A family in Georgia needed a raccoon and an opossum.”
A longtime customer commissioned Reese to add their family’s two goldendoodle dogs to their set. Another family personalized their Nativity set by adding animals they saw while on their family vacation.
“It makes me feel nice that people are getting pleasure setting out their Nativity sets that I’ve made and they’ve had for years. It’s comforting to me.”
‘A happy accident’
Although her ceramic work these days is done by hand, the artist learned to throw clay on a potter’s wheel when she first learned the craft nearly 50 years ago.
“I am a ceramist, but that’s a fussy sort of word,” said Reese. “I am a potter, but I don’t throw pots on a wheel. So, I guess I call myself a clay artist.”
Reese described her love affair with clay as a “very happy accident.”
Graduating from Tennessee High School in 1963, Reese said there was very little art instruction in the schools. Still, she was drawn to the craft projects she enjoyed in Girl Scouts.
“I remember my mother saying that I was always making stuff,” she said.
Her mother sewed and dabbled in painting and her father was a photographer.
“I guess that’s where I got my love for creating.”
Two years after Reese and her husband Eric moved to Abingdon in 1969, they were introduced to Kathy and Rees Shearer, whose talk about organizing a craft cooperative piqued their interest. Along with the Shearers, Reese and her husband became founding members of the co-op that became the Cave House Craft Shop, which is now known as Holston Mountain Artisans.
“I thought that was the most exciting thing,” said Reese, who had not yet been introduced to clay, but had just learned how to crochet with her grandmother’s crochet hooks.
When the late Loretta Abston, a co-op member, offered pottery classes in Bristol, Reese and her husband signed up.
“That first time I touched clay, I had the bug, and I had the bug bad,” she said with laughter. “I love that handmade pottery is strong and durable, and I am drawn to elegant simple lines.”
She took a few pottery classes at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but for the most part, she is self-taught.
“I learned with the help of a few books, a borrowed wheel, and a library card,” she said.
Reese confessed she’s never been a production potter. The notion of making more than five of anything at a time doesn’t appeal to the artist who is fueled by spontaneity and originality.
The artist whose busy hands are dusty with clay residue can spend hours in her studio shaping the clay to make it just like she wants it. Occasionally, the whistle of a passing train outside her studio window can interrupt her creative thoughts, but, for the most part, building with clay is a calming experience, she said.
During the drying process, she smoothes the edges of the ceramic pieces with a soft brush and an assortment of sponges. Her inventory of tools is small. The greatest tools are her hands, she said.
Ceramic colorants — she has her own recipes — are added to a glaze or a clay to create color.
There’s never a guarantee how something will come out of the kiln. There are a lot of surprises as a ceramist. I guess, it’s a lot like life. You just never know what’s next,” Reese said.
“I’ve had a wonderful life as a ceramicist, but I really meant to lead a more normal life. I thought I’d get a regular job after college,” said Reese, who majored in speech and hearing at East Tennessee State University. “But, my life as a clay artist has been a wonderful adventure.”
