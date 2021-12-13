Abingdon clay artist busy with Nativity scenes, other items

“I guess that’s where I got my love for creating.”

Two years after Reese and her husband Eric moved to Abingdon in 1969, they were introduced to Kathy and Rees Shearer, whose talk about organizing a craft cooperative piqued their interest. Along with the Shearers, Reese and her husband became founding members of the co-op that became the Cave House Craft Shop, which is now known as Holston Mountain Artisans.

“I thought that was the most exciting thing,” said Reese, who had not yet been introduced to clay, but had just learned how to crochet with her grandmother’s crochet hooks.

When the late Loretta Abston, a co-op member, offered pottery classes in Bristol, Reese and her husband signed up.

“That first time I touched clay, I had the bug, and I had the bug bad,” she said with laughter. “I love that handmade pottery is strong and durable, and I am drawn to elegant simple lines.”

She took a few pottery classes at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but for the most part, she is self-taught.

“I learned with the help of a few books, a borrowed wheel, and a library card,” she said.