AAA forecasts heavy travel for holiday season

AAA predicts about 113 million people will travel during the Christmas to New Year’s holiday period, making it one of the busiest thus far this century.

The association estimates 112.7 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home by road, air or sea during the 11-day period from Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That is nearly as many as in 2019 before the global pandemic, according to a written statement. It would represent 3.6 million more people than traveled last year during the Christmas holiday period.

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” Morgan Dean, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in the statement. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”

Nearly 102 million Americans are expected to drive to their holiday destinations, which is 2 million more than in 2021. Travel by car this year is on par with 2018 levels and prices nationwide are generally below 2021 levels over the past two weeks.

“Gas prices have been on a roller coaster ride throughout 2022, but have recently settled back down to 2021 levels,” Dean said. “In fact, the national average on Dec. 11 was $3.27, a 14-cent dip from last week and six cents less than year ago prices.”

Virginia’s average price of $3.12 on Monday is down 14 cents in the past week and is eight cents lower than December 2021. Prices at stations in Southwest Virginia hovered just above $3 per gallon.

The average price in Tennessee was even lower on Monday, at $2.84 per gallon for regular unleaded. Prices were around $2.88 in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City on Monday, AAA reported.

“As demand remains low and supplies grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline through this week. This is the first time we have seen gas prices lower than the same date the previous year since February, 2021,” Dean said.

The skies are expected to also be busy with a 14% increase in air travel forecast compared to last year. About 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly, packing airports this season. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices and AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

“The TSA reports screening more than 2.5 million people at U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” Dean said. “That’s the highest number of travelers that screeners have seen since the start of the pandemic and a sure sign that air travel is getting back closer to normal.”

AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume, according to the statement.

INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, predicts the most congested days on the road will be Dec. 23, the Friday before Christmas; Dec. 27 and 28 and Monday, Jan. 2 – with mix of travelers and commuters.

“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, December 27 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in the statement. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”

If you must travel on Dec. 23 or 24, best times are early in the morning or after 7 p.m., with afternoons forecast as the busiest times.

Traffic is expected to be light on Christmas Day with afternoons from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., again identified as likely peak travel times for driving during the days immediately following Christmas.

Traffic is expected to be light on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with Jan. 2 forecast as one of the busiest days of the year.