RICHMOND, Va. — AAA last week announced a new partnership with Apple to provide emergency roadside service for iPhone users in remote locations.

Specifically, Apple announced that users of the newly introduced iPhone 15 lineup, as well as the iPhone 14, will be able to connect to AAA for roadside assistance via satellite, even when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular service.

This applies to anyone with those model iPhones, whether or not they are a AAA member.

“At AAA, safety is at the core of who we are. This new partnership with Apple takes our commitment to the next level by providing roadside service to motorists previously unreachable,” said Thomas Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Membership, Strategy and Growth, AAA Club Alliance. “Thanks to iPhone’s satellite capabilities, we can now help drivers stranded in remote locations, when they need us most.”

iPhone users requesting roadside assistance can be connected via satellite with AAA after answering a few questions to capture important details. Users will receive clear guidance on how to stay connected to a satellite, so they can message with a AAA agent and get information about the status of their request.

AAA responds to approximately 30 million calls for roadside assistance annually and serves more than 63 million members. Apple’s satellite infrastructure is an innovative solution that will allows us to extend our emergency support to iPhone users, according to the statement.

“Rescue options are limited for stranded drivers without cell service and getting to an area that has connectivity or Wi-Fi might require walking several miles,” Vaughan says. “We are proud to work with Apple to offer safety and protection to anyone in need, regardless of their location.”

Roadside Assistance via satellite will be available to all iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 users in the U.S., regardless of whether they are a AAA member.

Once the questionnaire is received, AAA members will be verified and service will be provided. Non-members will be responsible for payment upon completion of the service. Roadside Assistance via satellite is built on the technology that powers Emergency SOS via satellite, launched by Apple in 2022, which allows iPhone 14 and now iPhone 15 users to access emergency services via satellite when cellular coverage or Wi-Fi is unavailable.