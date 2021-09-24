A year later, plans for Bristol hotel are unknown

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Bristol added new inventory to our hotel offerings — to include hotels in our historic downtown,” Rhinehart said. “Adding in downtown hotels was something we had requests for very often.”

For now, officials with the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce just want to know what’s next.

“The city manager wants to know. A lot of people want to know,” Bailey said.

The same goes for the Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been anxiously awaiting the addition of the hotel that is under construction directly behind the Bristol Chamber of Commerce property on Volunteer Parkway,” Rhinehart said. “We remain hopeful that the hotel project adjacent to our property will move forward again soon. And we have offered our support in any way needed as they navigate the process.”

What’s next could mean submitting new building plans, Bailey said.

“The permits and everything is all expired out there now,” Bailey said.

Since the collapse, Bailey has received no requests for permits to tear down what’s standing or build anything new, he said.