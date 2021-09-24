A year later, plans for Bristol hotel are unknown

BRISTOL, Tennessee — It’s been a year since the partial collapse of a Holiday Inn hotel building under construction at the center of Bristol.
Construction stopped on the hotel building after a collapse took away much of the center part of the facility on Sept. 25, 2020. Construction has not resumed.
“It’s a project that’s important to move forward,” Beth Rhinehart, the president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said.
Chamber officials “were sad to learn of the partial collapse that occurred last year,” Rhinehart added.
Presumably, the property is now tied up in litigation and insurance evaluations, according to speculation by business and city officials.
Phone calls and messages to the property’s project manager and Holiday Inn representatives were not returned this week.
Looking at the building today, “The purple exterior color is little less bright than it used to be,” Matt Bailey, the codes administrator for the city of Bristol, Tennessee, said.
The hotel property neighbors the parking lot of the Chamber of Commerce.
When completed, the Holiday Inn hotel would provide lodging within walking distance to the popular, historic and lively State Street commercial district.
“Bristol added new inventory to our hotel offerings — to include hotels in our historic downtown,” Rhinehart said. “Adding in downtown hotels was something we had requests for very often.”
For now, officials with the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce just want to know what’s next.
“The city manager wants to know. A lot of people want to know,” Bailey said.
The same goes for the Chamber of Commerce.
“We have been anxiously awaiting the addition of the hotel that is under construction directly behind the Bristol Chamber of Commerce property on Volunteer Parkway,” Rhinehart said. “We remain hopeful that the hotel project adjacent to our property will move forward again soon. And we have offered our support in any way needed as they navigate the process.”
What’s next could mean submitting new building plans, Bailey said.
“The permits and everything is all expired out there now,” Bailey said.
Since the collapse, Bailey has received no requests for permits to tear down what’s standing or build anything new, he said.
“They shored up the building and cleaned up the debris and piled it up into piles that you see out there,” Bailey said. “That’s all the action I know.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | @!BHC_Tennis
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis