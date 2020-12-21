 Skip to main content
A White Christmas looking likely for Bristol
Bristol could see a white Christmas this year.

“There’s a 50% chance or better of seeing some snow flying around on Christmas morning,” said meteorologist Sam Roberts at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“It’s still highly variable in terms of snow of what we’re going to see,” Roberts said. “What we know for certain is we are going to see quite a bit of rain move in.”

Look for some light snow falling on Monday night, Roberts said.

“We could see some flurries across the area,” Roberts said. “In the valleys, we’ll see rain. But in the higher elevations, there will be some flurries and maybe some transition to snow by Tuesday morning. But it’s not going to be impactful.”

Tuesday “looks dry,” Roberts said.

“Wednesday is the nicest day of the week,” Roberts said. “That day will be sunny.”

Next comes the moisture — rain — and, with it, a chance of snow, according to Roberts.

“As of right now, it does look like rain will change over to snow,” Roberts said. “It looks like rain will start changing over to snow as far as the low elevations probably late Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening.”

That puts the white stuff in the Tri-Cities on Christmas Eve, Roberts said.

“And whatever precipitation is left will be snow through the rest of the night,” Roberts said. “It’s just a question of how much precipitation will be left.”

Look for this: A rainy Christmas Eve will turn into a snowy Christmas Eve night when rain is expected to change to snow around 8 p.m., Roberts said.

“There’s a pretty high chance that we will see snow,” Roberts said. “Worst case scenario will be rain changing over to snow in the valley.”

Right now, Robert said, the forecast shows 1-2 inches of snow on the ground — from Blountville, Tennessee, to Marion, Virginia, — on or about Christmas morning.

And the higher elevations in Northeast Tennessee at Unicoi and Johnson counties — and in Virginia — should see as much as 5 inches, Roberts predicted.

“The potential is definitely there,” Roberts said. “People will probably still be seeing some flakes flying around. But the amount will likely change as we move forward.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

