A White Christmas looking likely for Bristol

Bristol could see a white Christmas this year.

“There’s a 50% chance or better of seeing some snow flying around on Christmas morning,” said meteorologist Sam Roberts at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“It’s still highly variable in terms of snow of what we’re going to see,” Roberts said. “What we know for certain is we are going to see quite a bit of rain move in.”

Look for some light snow falling on Monday night, Roberts said.

“We could see some flurries across the area,” Roberts said. “In the valleys, we’ll see rain. But in the higher elevations, there will be some flurries and maybe some transition to snow by Tuesday morning. But it’s not going to be impactful.”

Tuesday “looks dry,” Roberts said.

“Wednesday is the nicest day of the week,” Roberts said. “That day will be sunny.”

Next comes the moisture — rain — and, with it, a chance of snow, according to Roberts.