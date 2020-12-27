1. COVID-19 casts massive shadow over region

From jammed hospital intensive care units and treatment rooms to shuttered schools and businesses, cancellations, sports played without fans and a new normal that includes wearing face coverings virtually everywhere, COVID-19 — the unique coronavirus pandemic — dramatically changed nearly everything about life in the Mountain Empire in 2020.

The first wave of the virus during spring and summer was relatively mild across the region, with low numbers of cases and relatively few deaths compared to other parts of the country. Its greatest initial impacts were of soaring unemployment, particularly in Virginia, where Gov. Ralph Northam ordered most businesses and all schools to temporarily close.

At one point this summer State Street was the subject of national media attention as most Tennessee businesses were operating normally while their Virginia counterparts were closed or hobbled by restrictions.

This fall more recent rounds of virus have proven increasingly deadly. Ever-escalating case counts and massive community spread have affected nearly 60,000 and been responsible for about 1,000 area deaths since the pandemic began — with the vast majority occurring since October.

With its facilities filling and its doctors and nurses nearly overwhelmed, Ballad Health System officials hold weekly news briefings and implore the public to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, but cases continue unabated. Ballad has treated an average of 300 people in its hospitals daily since early December and consistently high testing positivity rates forecast the virus isn’t going away anytime soon.

By late December Tennessee sported one of the highest per capita rates in the U.S., with East Tennessee among the leaders. Gov. Northam even blamed spikes in Southwest Virginia on neighboring Tennessee communities.

The pandemic has forced schools to provide online learning — which many say is far less effective than in-person education. Travel and tourism has been greatly impacted, Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion and the Arby’s Classic basketball tournament were among hundreds of events cancelled or postponed. Even the Santa Train had to be reimagined.

2. Lawmakers, voters approve Bristol casino

In any other year, landmark votes by the Virginia General Assembly and Bristol city residents to approve the path for a $400 million casino resort would have been the top story by a landslide. Such was 2020.

But on Nov. 3, 71% of city voters who went to the polls signaled their support for plans to locate a Hard Rock hotel and casino at the Bristol Mall. That vote followed some two years of work in the General Assembly by a team assembled by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin, Chairman and CEO of The United Company and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures.

Getting the bill through the legislature required a unique coalition of rural Republican lawmakers from the mountains aligning with urban Democrats and Republicans from the Tidewater area plus the Pamunkey Indian tribe and others. They were able to push the legislation across the finish line in March — on the final day of the General Assembly session. Gov. Ralph Northam ultimately amended the bill to direct some gaming tax revenues for school needs before signing the bill into law.

Locally, the Eastern Band of Cherokee and Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson made an eleventh-hour push for consideration of a proposed casino and center expansion just outside the city limits, but found no traction among lawmakers.

All the formalities are now complete so Hard Rock, McGlothlin and Stacy are waiting for the Virginia Lottery Board to finalize its casino regulations and accept their application for one of five state gaming licenses. The casino is expected to open in late 2022, generate between 1,000 and 2,000 new jobs and millions in tax revenues for the city, region and state.

3. Blountville toddler dead; mother charged

The year began with the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old Blountville girl whose family members soon became the center of extensive scrutiny from law enforcement.

Local and state agencies first announced on Feb. 23 that Evelyn was reported missing by her mother Megan Boswell — some two months after she claimed to have last seen her child.

On March 6, investigators received a tip leading them to property owned by members of the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville where a body was discovered.

“During the search, investigators found human remains believed to be those of a 15-month-old girl,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said later that night. The subsequent autopsy confirmed it was Evelyn.

Megan Boswell was jailed on a charge of filing false reports. It was August when a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging Megan Boswell with felony murder, child abuse and neglect, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death and filing false reports. She pleaded not guilty.

It was a deadly year for domestic murders. In October, Bristol Tennessee police found the bodies of Kristina Robinson, 36, and her 17-year-old daughter Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, shot dead inside a Trammel Road home. Also dead was 47-year-old Michael Robinson, Kristina’s estranged husband, who police say broke in and killed them. He had been indicted on child abuse charges involving his step-daughter but had not yet been arrested.

4. Downtown Holiday Inn collapses

Callers to 911 reported horrific noises just before 8 p.m., on Sept. 25 as steel beams supporting four floors of a new downtown Holiday Inn came crashing down, halting the construction project.

Nobody was injured because work had stopped for the day but the second through fifth floors and more than 20 rooms of the planned $20 million hotel were affected.

In late October, contractor Frizzell Construction confirmed construction was halted until the building is completely shored and deemed safe and the investigation into what happened is completed.

Groundbreaking on the 141-room, six-story hotel was held in March 2019. Plans include a restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge. In 2018 Bristol Tennessee’s City Council and the Sullivan County Commission approved a $5 million tax increment financing grant for hotel developers Tenneva, LLC.

5. Former Bristol hospital CEO resigns after procedure

Greg Neal, the longtime former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center and a former market president for Ballad Health was asked to resign in late August after briefly participating in a surgical procedure despite not being a licensed physician.

Neal later issued a statement taking full responsibility for his “error.” Neal revealed he was invited to observe a surgery and the surgeon, Dr. Nathan Smith, asked if Neal would like to make the first incision — which he did.

The events were reported by a Ballad employee and health system officials investigated, terminated Smith’s employment and directed Neal to step down.

Smith is a cardiothoracic surgeon who joined the staff the previous month.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners is expected to review the case and would have authority to take action against Smith. The board would have no course of action against Neal, a spokesperson said.

6. Bristol Virginia sues BVUA over sale proceeds

In August, attorneys representing the city of Bristol Virginia filed a lawsuit seeking $6.5 million from BVU Authority. In it, the city claims BVU incorrectly used $13 million in proceeds from the 2018 sale of the former OptiNet telecommunications division and the city is owed half under the terms of a 2009 agreement.

BVU used the funds to pay off an internal loan from its electric division — which had incorrectly been erased from its books years before. That mistake was discovered in a 2016 state audit of BVU finances.

In its response, BVU is asking the court to ultimately rule the transition agreement void, the money was properly used to pay off debt, no proceeds remain and that BVU is owed millions in past due rent because the authority claims to still own the Lee Street City Hall complex.

7. Former Schools Director Sisk resigns abruptly

In February the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of former Schools Director Tom Sisk, after questions arose about his academic credentials. The board approved a severance agreement with a $76,000 buyout.

Sisk, 54, who was hired in September 2019, signed his name “Tom Sisk, Ph.D.,” although his resume on file with the school system listed no doctoral degree.

Sisk’s LinkedIn profile states that he has a doctorate in the study of coins and currency but doesn’t list a university. The Bristol Herald Courier revealed that Sisk has a doctorate from Ashwood University, an online school that’s not accredited through any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Annette Tudor was subsequently selected to replace Sisk.

8. BMS hosts nation’s first live sports crowd at All-Star tilt

Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the nation’s first major sporting event with a live audience on July 15, when the NASCAR All-Star Race was run there. COVID-19 had forced NASCAR and other professional and amateur sports to cancel events or host events with only participants.

The All-Star race was originally scheduled for Charlotte but moved to a midweek show here after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to allow any public attendance.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and local health officials green-lighted the event, after the speedway initiated a plan featuring limited public access, socially distanced seating, temperature screening at the gates and extensive cleaning and other safeguards.

About 30,000 attended and, more than a month after the race, health officials declared no spread could be traced to the event, which was broadcast live on Fox TV.

Bristol’s Food City 500 weekend was previously moved from early April to late May and events were run without any fans in the grandstands. Bristol’s September race weekend included limited fan attendance for Friday and Saturday night races.

9. Harshbarger becomes second woman elected to 1st House seat

In November, Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger because the first woman elected to a full term representing the 1st U.S. House District of East Tennessee and the second overall.

Harbarger, 60, will take office in January. The Republican nominee received nearly 75% of the votes cast in a district that leans heavily GOP.

She campaigned on health care reform, including lowering the prices health insurance plans and drugs. She supports allowing insurance companies to provide coverage across state lines and giving individuals and families more control over insurance plans.

Harshbarger succeeds U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, who is retiring after 12 years in office.

In May 1961, voters chose Louise Reece to fill the unexpired term of her late husband. Rep. Carroll Reece, who had died two months before. She served until January 1963 and was succeeded by Rep. Jimmy Quillen, R-Kingsport.

10. Sessions Hotel, restaurant finally open

COVID-19 impacted just about everything in 2020, including pushing back the much-anticipated opening of The Sessions Hotel. But the doors did open in late June on the $23 million boutique hotel.

First announced in 2013, the project suffered a series of delays as developers worked to secure finances and complete the adaptive reuse of three 100-year-old downtown buildings.

Located in State Street’s 800 block, the hotel property combines three century-old structures -- the 1920’s Jobbers Candy Factory, the 1915 Bristol Grocery building and the 1922 Service Granary Mill – into a complex which also includes the Southern Craft restaurant and bar.

Entertainer Jim Lauderdale is involved in the music-themed hotel which is expected to add regular live music to its repertoire in 2021.

The hotel is one of 52 worldwide member properties of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio group.

