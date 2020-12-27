Related to this story

Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces
Smyth County native uses acorns in her jewelry pieces

Several years ago, Smyth County native Joan Worley spent some of her spare time going to craft shows. She usually came home with jewelry items that featured beads, so she decided to try her hand at making her own necklaces, bracelets and earrings. From beading, she expanded in 2011 to incorporate acorns into her designs.

