A look at how the cost escalated for work on Washington County Courthouse

Expect to see construction on the Washington County Courthouse expansion project begin in the coming weeks now that the Board of Supervisors has finalized plans to fund a $30 million remake and renovation.

The board’s move to give BurWil Construction a green light to start building the expansion is a long-awaited announcement for Supervisor Randy Pennington, who’s been working on this project for close to a decade as a member of the board’s Courthouse Committee.

“I think we’re set now. It’s just to wait and see the final result. We’re anxious to get started,” Pennington said. “Now, it’s just time to do what the people want, do the courthouse and have something to be proud of.”

This past week, at a meeting Pennington missed due to illness, the board gave the final approval to renovate and expand the courthouse with a construction cost of $27,885,975. On top of that is more than $2 million in other expenses not connected to construction, such as furniture and fees for attorneys and financing, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

All total, the courthouse renovation and expansion project is slated to cost $30,032,036.

That’s an ironic number, perhaps — yet an irony that is not lost on Berry and the supervisors, as some have mentioned $30 million was a maximum number spelled out in the 2019 referendum, held to decide if the courthouse should stay in its historic location in downtown Abingdon or be moved to a vacant Kmart near I-81’s Exit 17.

“You might call it irony,” Berry said. “We all thought we could do this for cheaper than $30 million. You don’t really know what a project is going to cost you until you go to bid.”

On the Hill

Town of Abingdon leaders in 2019 said moving the courthouse from its historic spot on Courthouse Hill — where court has been held since the 1700s — was not allowed under the town’s zoning code that states the courthouse must remain in Abingdon’s Historic District.

But the final decision went to the voters, who chose to keep the courthouse where it stands by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a fall 2019 referendum on the issue.

“The referendum gave us the feeling of where everybody was,” Supervisor Dwayne Ball said. “It eliminated moving.”

In all, 12,080 people voted to keep the courthouse in place while 5,271 said yes to the move to the former Kmart building, Derek Lyell, the director of general elections for Washington County, said.

That referendum asked whether the courthouse should be removed to the Kmart location at 300 Towne Center Drive at a cost of $30 million — a cost Ball proposed in 2019, just to be on the safe side in case labor and materials costs escalated. Now, that the $30 million projection has become a reality as costs have shot up higher than anticipated, lifting what had been forecast as a $19 million construction project to balloon to about $28 million.

“We told the public it was going to be $19 million, plus $3 million so we have a $22 million contingency,” Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said. “None of us saw this crazy increase with the cost of raw materials. But I want to absolutely make sure that we’re really going to toe the line and keep an eye on the costs.”

What could have been

More than two years after the election, the Kmart still stands vacant, leaving some of the county leaders to sometimes wax poetic at what might have been.

“If we have built sooner at the Kmart, it probably would have been cheaper. But who knows?” Berry said.

“The thing about Kmart is, it would be done by now,” Ball said. “But, that’s not what everybody wanted.”

Today, that Kmart may soon find a new purpose, Stephen Spangler, the president of real estate and site development for K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. said.

“We’re working with a local group for a potential redevelopment for that entire building, the 86,000 square feet,” he said. “It’s a non-retail use.”

Ball says he just wants to move on.

“I’m just glad we’ve got a contract, and we’re moving forward, and we’ll have a good centerpiece downtown,” he said.

Even so, that centerpiece comes with a price tag about a third higher than anticipated.

Finding the money

Just after the election, the supervisors borrowed $19 million — what had been predicted as the cost for the courthouse project. Still more money was added — about $3 million — from carryover amounts at the end of two fiscal-year terms.

Yet even that $22 million was not enough once materials and labor costs were factored into what was needed by 2022 prices, Ball said.

That’s why Berry and his staff went looking for ways to fund what turned out to be a $6.6 million shortfall, according to Berry.

In the end, the supervisors rejected raising taxes to pay for the courthouse. Instead, Berry prescribed a funding formula fix that includes shifting some money in the county budget to draw $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds; about $1.2 million in carryover funds; $400,000 from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail refund; and the possibility of using $3,438,695 from the county’s “rainy day fund” cash reserves.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Berry said.

The “rainy day fund” may never be used “if we’re lucky and blessed and the economy stays strong.” Berry said.

Ball is optimistic Berry’s funding plan may never have to touch the cash reserves.

“I think it’s very plausible and reasonable to do that. And hopefully our revenue will keep up,” Ball said.

An agreement passed Tuesday includes a contingency stipulation that says any changes above $25,000 will require approval by a representative of the board. Also on Tuesday, the board approved naming two supervisors — Pennington and Ball, both members of the Courthouse Committee — to serve as representatives.

Groundbreaking for the project is planned for July 5. The new building at the courthouse is estimated to be completed in 2024 while all renovations to the existing courthouse are expected to be complete by January of 2025, according to Berry.

Parking problems

One of the great advantages of moving to the Kmart location was gaining a parking lot with about 250 spaces, Ball said. Now, of course, that option is gone. Yet the parking shortage remains in downtown Abingdon. Ball wants Abingdon’s town leaders to do something about it.

“We’re spending $28 million to build a centerpiece of a town,” Ball said. “And I think they could at least come up with something on parking.”

Pennington echoed Ball’s worries about the downtown parking problems surrounding the courthouse.

“We’re going to have a very modern, very workable courthouse,” Pennington said. “But we still haven’t improved the parking. We’re challenging the town to try to come up with a better solution, and we’re waiting to see what happens with that.”

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb has promised to help find a solution to downtown parking space shortages. Ball says he wants to meet with Webb and discuss making Court Street a one-way street. That move could perhaps gain as many as seven additional parking spaces.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Rush favors building a parking garage in the downtown district — an asset he says could also benefit businesses and restaurants, not just courthouse traffic. Pennington likes that idea, too.

“It would be beneficial to the town” he said. “Eventually, something has to give because handicapped folks have practically nowhere to park at the courthouse.”

Hernandez, who was one of the board’s most vocal promoters of the move to Kmart three years ago, is now one of those voicing concern about wanting to see the courthouse area have more space for cars.

“I’m bothered that a lot of those folks advocated that we stay where we are, and they’re not willing to help us with the parking situation,” Hernandez said. “I would like to see some more cooperation. We need to solve the parking problems around the courthouse. It’s to the benefit of the town.”

