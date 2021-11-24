A local Biewer terrier named Rumor is competing in National Dog Show

“I had never even been to a dog show,” she said.

“It was overwhelming. There were at least 500 dogs competing. I later found out that was considered a small show, but to me it was enormous.”

Landie won all four of the rare breed shows, competing against 12 other dogs in the category.

“I was amazed that after four little training classes, Landie had her tail up with confidence. I was shocked. I thought this must not be all that hard. I think I can do this,” said Billings with a laugh.

With a taste of success, she purchased two more Biewer puppies. This time, she attended seminars in Florida conducted by industry experts to help sharpen her handling and training skills.

“When I do anything, I like to do well at it,” Billings said.

She created a kennel on her property named Windsong, raised a litter of puppies and started a breeding program, all in the same year. The kennel, which currently holds 12 of her dogs, is like a hotel, of sorts. It features a dog grooming area, along with a washer and dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher — all used for the upkeep of the dogs.

Billings quickly discovered her newfound hobby requires a lot of money, travel and time.