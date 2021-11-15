A journey of self-discovery: Washington County friends hike Appalachian Trail

The avid musician resorted to purchasing a lightweight guitar made of carbon fiber just for the trip.

After a tiring and cold day on the trail, the friends often gathered around an evening campfire to enjoy the strumming guitar against the quiet sounds of surrounding nature.

The music attracted other hikers who joined in the playing of folk, blues and classic rock songs.

“Music always loosens the atmosphere,” said Grant. “We started sharing with each other our experiences on the trail.”

It was an invitation for Meade to compose a few lyrics while leading his new friends in songs.

Meeting a diverse group of people on the trail and seeing new places was a life-changing experience for both of them.

“I learned that life is much bigger than just me,” said Grant. “Before hiking the trail, I would have described myself as a typical college student. Now, I see so much more to life.”

Both of them said the experience helped restore their faith in humanity.

“There’s an outstanding community found on the trail. There are good people everywhere in the world, and I saw that first-hand on the Appalachian Trail,” Grant said.