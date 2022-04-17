'A great idea': BMS Easter event welcomed by race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Fan Midway section of the Bristol Motor Speedway complex was transformed from a race venue to a church sanctuary Sunday ahead of the Food City Dirt Race.

A huge crowd of more than a thousand race fans gathered outside the World’s Fastest Half-Mile on Sunday afternoon for the BMS Easter Celebration as Grammy award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and bestselling author and pastor Max Lucado headlined the Easter service.

Although the idea of racing on Easter was initially met with skepticism, racing on the holiday was welcomed by fans who were joyed to be able to observe the holiday and worship with fellow believers in a festive environment prior to the weekend’s culminating event.

“When it was first presented and people heard about NASCAR running on Easter, I believe many questioned that decision,” said Jerry Caldwell, general manager and president of Bristol Motor Speedway, during the service. “We as a sport and a company viewed it as a tremendous opportunity to host people from all walks of life to be able to celebrate this special day.”

Caldwell wasn’t the only one to acknowledge during the celebration that the decision to race on Easter Sunday was met with some doubt.

“If I am being totally honest, when I first found out we were racing on Easter, I was not that thrilled,” NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola said. “But I am constantly reminded of how selfish [I was] and that God uses all things for good.”

Race fans who attended the service were overwhelmingly positive about NASCAR racing on Easter due in large part to the speedway deciding to also host an Easter celebration, which included a message from Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, and prerecorded messages from NASCAR families, who talked about the meaning of Easter and shared some of their favorite Bible scriptures.

Racing legend Darrell Waltrip and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs also recorded videos for the service, which featured a performance by Gary LeVox, former lead singer of Rascal Flatts.

Lynn Hamby of Bristol, Virginia has been coming to races at Bristol Motor Speedway for a decade. For him, racing on Easter Sunday is a way to widen the appeal of the race.

“I can see where it can maybe draw an additional crowd, especially having an Easter celebration with top main speakers and singers would draw a crowd and could bring people together,” Hamby said.

For one race fan, the Easter Celebration was the deciding factor for her and her husband in making the choice to travel all the way to Bristol from Indiana for the dirt race.

“I think this was a good idea,” race fan Kris Erwin said. “[The celebration] kind of influenced us to come, because otherwise we probably would have just gone to our own church.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” Chad Erwin said. “It’s been a pretty good weekend. … You’ve got people out here four hours before [the race] — that should speak something.”

Race fan Logan Green of Nashville, Tennessee, supports NASCAR racing on Easter and said the pre-race service gave fans an opportunity to experience something they may otherwise not get anywhere else.

“I think it’s awesome,” Green said. “How many of these people may not have been exposed to something like this that’s going on with the Easter Celebration if they weren’t here? I think it’s pretty cool.”

