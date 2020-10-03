911 calls reveal some details about moments after Bristol hotel collapse

The call ended with the dispatcher telling Dakota that emergency responders would be sent to the site.

The second call came in around 7:59 p.m. The responding dispatcher became confused when the caller referred to the unfinished hotel as “the new hotel.” She asked the caller if he was talking about the nearby Sessions Hotel, which opened earlier this year. “Yes ma’am, the one that they are currently working on,” said the man, who didn’t identify himself.

The dispatcher then tried to transfer the caller over to Bristol, Virginia’s 911 line.

The second caller became somewhat frantic toward the end of the call.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody in there or not. I don’t know if there’s anybody in there or …” he said with a raised voice before being abruptly cut off.

The third caller, who identified himself as a paramedic, decided to take action after the dispatcher told him they had already gotten calls about the collapse and she wasn’t sure if anyone was at the site.

“OK. I’ll walk in that direction, I won’t go in the building or anything, but I’ll walk in that direction,” the caller said.

The dispatcher thanked him and the call ended.