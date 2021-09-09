9/11 memorial stair climb scheduled Saturday

Five hundred people have signed up to climb the grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

By Wednesday, Kingsport firefighter and organizer Andrew Catron said the event sold out at 500 climbers. Last year, the event moved to the speedway from Holston Valley Medical Center due to COVID-19 restraints. A total of 343 people climbed the stairs last year — the number of firefighters killed in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Each participant will carry an identification tag with a photo and a name of a firefighter who perished when the buildings collapsed in 2001, Catron said.

Practically every local fire department, police department and emergency medical service provider will be represented at the event. The general public is also welcome to participate in the climb.

“I’m very excited to be able to coordinate this event with my team each year,” Catron said. “We want to give people in our area an avenue to be able to make a difference and also pay tribute to those lost on 9/11. It impacted every single person, and this ties each climber to a first responder who died that day.”