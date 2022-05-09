6th Street building to be repaired soon

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After months of sitting empty and surrounded by yellow tape, the three-story building at 23 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee will finally have its increasingly unstable façade taken down and replaced.

In the coming weeks, Karl Cooler, the interim Bristol, Tennessee codes administrator, expects 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee to be closed briefly in order for workers to repair the front of the building.

“I would say [by the middle of] next week we should be well underway,” Cooler said. “They’ll close that sidewalk right there because they’ll be working with lighter, modern materials.”

According to Cooler, the current broken-down facade will be substituted with a new steel frame that will stabilize the building and allow Jeff Jones, the owner of the building, to once again make use of his office space.

“Once they get that facade rebuilt on the front, then the office on the ground floor can be opened back up and then second and third floors,” Cooler said. “At that point and time, that building will be safe and secure.”

The building on 23 6th Street was originally built in 1900 and was bought by Jeff Jones in 2013 and has served as the offices of Jones Specialty Marketing since then.

On Feb. 20, neighbors in the area reported hearing a loud crash as the building's first-floor windows gave in and exploded outward. The building and sidewalk have been closed off since that incident.

