600 were without power Monday due to Ian

About 600 Appalachian Power customers remained without power late Monday afternoon as a result of tropical storm Ian moving through the region.

The former hurricane significantly decreased in strength by the time it arrived in Virginia. Despite this, the rain and the gusts of wind left 29,000 Appalachian Power customers without power over parts of the weekend. Its service area includes parts of West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Appalachian spokesperson George Porter said most of the outages caused by the storm in their service area were dealt with swiftly and were relatively low maintenance.

"This past weekend, it was fairly straightforward. Now we didn't have to do much of clearing and things like that in trying to get to the locations. So it was pretty straightforward," Porter said. "Obviously, those 29,000 customers were inconvenienced while we worked to get service restored, but it was fairly low maintenance."

Porter explained the hardest hit areas in terms happened south of Roanoke.

"We obviously did have outages in that area (the Tri-Cities). But they weren't one of the hardest hit areas," Porter said. "South the Roanoke, Patrick County, Wythe County those areas they were the most severely hit."

Remaining isolated outages in Southwest Virginia and around Kingsport, Tennessee were expected to be resolved late Monday.

"We're pretty much resolved. We have less than 600 customers in our entire service territory, that's Virginia, West Virginia, in Tennessee, that are still without power. So, we pretty much wrapped everything up over the weekend," Porter said.