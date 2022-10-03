 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

600 were without power Monday due to Ian

  • 0
Tropical Weather North Carolina

Crews work to clear a tree that fell on power lines on Cole Mill Road following Tropical Storm Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Durham, N.C.

 Kaitlin McKeown - member image share, The News & Observer

About 600 Appalachian Power customers remained without power late Monday afternoon as a result of tropical storm Ian moving through the region.

The former hurricane significantly decreased in strength by the time it arrived in Virginia. Despite this, the rain and the gusts of wind left 29,000 Appalachian Power customers without power over parts of the weekend. Its service area includes parts of West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Appalachian spokesperson George Porter said most of the outages caused by the storm in their service area were dealt with swiftly and were relatively low maintenance.

"This past weekend, it was fairly straightforward. Now we didn't have to do much of clearing and things like that in trying to get to the locations. So it was pretty straightforward," Porter said. "Obviously, those 29,000 customers were inconvenienced while we worked to get service restored, but it was fairly low maintenance."

People are also reading…

Porter explained the hardest hit areas in terms happened south of Roanoke.

"We obviously did have outages in that area (the Tri-Cities). But they weren't one of the hardest hit areas," Porter said. "South the Roanoke, Patrick County, Wythe County those areas they were the most severely hit."

Remaining isolated outages in Southwest Virginia and around Kingsport, Tennessee were expected to be resolved late Monday.

"We're pretty much resolved. We have less than 600 customers in our entire service territory, that's Virginia, West Virginia, in Tennessee, that are still without power. So, we pretty much wrapped everything up over the weekend," Porter said.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters airlift people to safety amid Hurricane Ian destruction in Florida

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts