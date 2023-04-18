BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Power of Play 5K, presented by Ballad Health and Bristol Tennessee City Schools, returns this weekend.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and it will be held on Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. outside of Bristol Regional Medical Center’s main entrance at 1 Medical Park Blvd., according to a written statement.

“This is going to be a great day, and we’re excited to help the community learn more about the tremendous benefits of physical activity, like running and walking, to improve overall health,” said John Jeter, chief executive officer of Bristol Regional. “We really want to encourage everyone to come out and take part in this event. It’s all about investing in the health and wellness of families in our region.”

The race is a partnership between Ballad Health and Bristol Tennessee City Schools to promote healthy lifestyles. Proceeds provide additional funding to the physical education programs in the school system for items such as playground equipment, curriculum and professional development.

“After not holding this event for three years, we are so excited to once again partner with Ballad Health on the 8th annual Power of Play 5K,” said Liz Sumpter, health services coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “The Power of Play has grown into a community-wide event to celebrate physical activity and health and to educate students and families about the physical, social and emotional benefits of staying active.

“In addition, the proceeds from the race provide much-needed support to the physical education programs in our schools. We are grateful to Ballad Health, Bristol Regional and their team members for the countless ways they support this event and for their enthusiasm for our mission,” she said.

Early registration is $20 adults and $10 for students. Registering on race day increases the price for everyone by $5. The deadline for mail-in registration forms is Thursday, April 20.

Please visit https://thegoosechase.org/power-of-play-5k/ for more information and registration instructions.