BRISTOL, Va. — The second annual Bristol Sunshine Festival at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol is set for this afternoon.

The event is free for all ages and is highlighted by a car show and swap meet featuring trophies in 20 categories to be presented by two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip.

The festival runs from Noon-6 p.m. and will also feature live music, cornhole and yard games for the kids, and food, craft beers and seltzers available for purchase from Michael Waltrip Brewing.

In addition to presenting the trophies, Waltrip will be joined by Scott Jones of The History Channel’s Counting Cars and Mike Rutter, owner of Rutterz Rodz, as celebrity grand marshals.

More than 500 entries are expected for the car show across 20 categories including awards for best paint and best of show. Car show participants can check in at the four-way stop of Moore and Cumberland streets (coming from Piedmont).

Festivalgoers will be treated to live music from FireHorse Acoustic Jam immediately following the car show trophy presentations at 6 p.m.