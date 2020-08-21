39 test positive for COVID-19 at Sullivan County jail

A total of 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sullivan County jail, authorities said Thursday.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office learned that one employee had tested positive. At the time, no tests had been done on other employees or inmates, but the Sheriff’s Office was working with the Sullivan County Health Department to provide testing.

The office learned Thursday that 29 of 40 inmates that were tested for COVID-19 tested positive. All inmates that tested positive are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmates are being monitored and treated by the jail medical staff.

In addition, 10 employees have also tested positive for the virus and 19 tested negative. Those who tested positive are isolating at home.

The health department is working with jail medical staff to coordinate testing for both inmates and employees.

Since April, the SCSO has used screening protocols for newly arrested individuals coming into the jail, which includes a health and travel questionnaire as well as a temperature check. Jail employees have also gotten daily temperature checks.

The jail follows the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control for cleaning and disinfecting, and anyone who has contact with inmates is required to wear a mask, according to a news release.

“We are able to cover positions now with personnel from other shifts in the Corrections Division,” Capt. Andy Seabolt said. “In times like these, our staff members always step up and help get us through. We are really fortunate to have a team of loyal and dedicated officers.”

