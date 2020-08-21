 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
39 test positive for COVID-19 at Sullivan County jail
0 comments

39 test positive for COVID-19 at Sullivan County jail

Only $5 for 5 months

A total of 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sullivan County jail, authorities said Thursday.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office learned that one employee had tested positive. At the time, no tests had been done on other employees or inmates, but the Sheriff’s Office was working with the Sullivan County Health Department to provide testing.

The office learned Thursday that 29 of 40 inmates that were tested for COVID-19 tested positive. All inmates that tested positive are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmates are being monitored and treated by the jail medical staff.

In addition, 10 employees have also tested positive for the virus and 19 tested negative. Those who tested positive are isolating at home.

The health department is working with jail medical staff to coordinate testing for both inmates and employees.

Since April, the SCSO has used screening protocols for newly arrested individuals coming into the jail, which includes a health and travel questionnaire as well as a temperature check. Jail employees have also gotten daily temperature checks.

The jail follows the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control for cleaning and disinfecting, and anyone who has contact with inmates is required to wear a mask, according to a news release.

“We are able to cover positions now with personnel from other shifts in the Corrections Division,” Capt. Andy Seabolt said. “In times like these, our staff members always step up and help get us through. We are really fortunate to have a team of loyal and dedicated officers.”

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Officials warn evictions could rise as protections expire
Local News

Officials warn evictions could rise as protections expire

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

An estimated 30 million to 40 million people across the U.S. could be at risk of eviction in the coming months, according to an analysis published in early August by researchers from a group of institutions that included Princeton University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Local News

SCSO: Sullivan County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for the SCSO, said that he was informed on Monday an employee tested positive. He said no tests have been done yet, but the sheriff's office is working with the Sullivan County Health Department to provide testing for inmates and jail employees.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts