30th annual lake cleanup goes over 30-ton mark for trash collected

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The long-running tradition that is the South Holston Lake and River Cleanup added another chapter Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers were spread out across the lake and river area as community businesses and partners came together to support the 30th year of the annual cleanup. Over the past three decades, the cleanup has collected over 30 tons of trash, according to Amy Shuttle, executive vice president and COO of the Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a main source of drinking water in this area,” Shuttle said. “It’s really important that we keep it clean not only for that, but for recreation, boaters and for people to enjoy the beautiful lake and all that this area has to offer.”

One of several annual cleanups organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the South Holston Lake and River Cleanup is their largest of the year. Through its green initiative and sustainability program, Keep Bristol Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the Chamber of Commerce highlights the impact that environmental factors can have on business and life in the area. Established in 1983, Keep Bristol Beautiful goes hand in hand with the chamber’s mission, Shuttle says.

“The mission of the Bristol Chamber is advancing economic vitality,” Shuttle said. “Recreation and enjoyment of the beautiful assets we have here is plentiful, not just Bristol Motor Speedway and the Birthplace of Country Music, but we have some of the best natural assets in this area, so it behooves all of us to take care of them.”

Shuttle said the chamber also does an America Recycles Day event in the fall and a Great American Cleanup event in the spring.