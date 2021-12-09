$30,000 more allocated for air purifiers in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An additional $30,000 has been allocated by Bristol Tennessee City Council to purchase air purifiers for city residents affected by the ongoing stench at the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

The additional money is needed because more than 600 people have applied for the devices since the city announced the assistance program in November. Applications are being handled by the United Way of Bristol.

United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer gave council an update on the program during its Tuesday meeting.

“We have distributed 59 of the air purifiers from the first 60 we received,” she said. “We received a second shipment today of 150. We have had 628 unduplicated applications. … We’re just waiting for them to get their information back to us in order to determine whether they qualify and give them their purifier.”

Lori Bradley, director of community outreach at United Way, said she’s been surprised by the number of applications.

“We’re just working through the applications one at a time. … As we are getting the purifiers in-house here, then they are going out the door just as quickly as possible.”