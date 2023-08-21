A new federal grant of $25 million will be used to deploy broadband and expand internet access to parts of Southwest Virginia, officials announced Monday.

Virginia U.S. Sens Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and the U.S. Department of Agriculture jointly announced the funding which will serve parts of Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton.

On Tuesday, Sen. Warner, D-Va., is scheduled to join Rural Utility Services Administrator Andrew Berke, members of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and community leaders in Big Stone Gap to celebrate this funding and discuss the importance of bringing high-speed internet to rural communities, according to a written statement.

“For almost two decades, dating all the way back to my time as governor, I have stressed the need for access to broadband coverage and high-speed internet in every corner of the Commonwealth, and I was proud to negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law that has made significant progress on this front,” Warner said in the statement. “Access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet is crucial to ensuring our rural communities grow and thrive, and I’m thrilled that this $25 million investment for Norton, Wise County, and Lee County will help our small businesses, students, and residents stay connected.”

The funds will be used to extend fiber to the premises service by LENOWISCO and the Scott County Telephone Coperative.

“High-quality internet is crucial to reach services like health care, work and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Kaine, D-Va. “Every Virginian, no matter where they live, deserves access to affordable, reliable internet access. I’m glad this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I was proud to help pass, will help thousands of Virginians do just that.”

The funding will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will provide high-speed internet to more than 17,000 residents, 1,018 businesses, 37 farms and 49 educational facilities in the service area.

The award was part of $700 million is USDA grants and loans to serve rural communities in 22 states.

These investments are part of the fourth funding round of the ReConnect program, which is part of the administration’s Internet for All initiative to bring high-speed connections to every U.S. community by 2030. Uniquely designed to fund difficult projects in remote and unserved areas.

“Reliable broadband will bring new opportunities to people living in the coalfields region of the state,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “This connectivity can open the world’s marketplace to rural business owners, help farmers increase production and reduce costs through precision agriculture, and improve rural students’ prospects for success.”