2021 Bristol Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade winners announced
BRISTOL, Va. — The 2021 Bristol Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade category winners have been announced.

The parade took place Thursday night in downtown Bristol.

There were a total of 121 entries. The trophy winners for each category were:

» Youth Division: First place, Morrison School; second place, Boy Scout Troop No. 5; third place, Bristol Skateway.

» Church Division: First place, Freewill Baptist Church; second place, Covenant Fellowship; and third place, Walker Mountain Baptist.

» Non-Profit Division: First place, Impact Community Center; second place, Haven of Rest; third place, Boys and Girls Club.

» Small Business Division: First place, Creation Kingdom; second place, Stateline Services; and third place, Wallace Repair.

» Large Business Division: First place, Holston Medical Group; second, Amazon-Bristol Delivery Station; third, Northeast State Community College.

Shamas Dougherty was named the Spirit of Christmas grand prize trophy winner.

