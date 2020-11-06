 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Bristol Christmas Parade cancelled, Speedway in Lights vouchers to be provided to some
0 comments

2020 Bristol Christmas Parade cancelled, Speedway in Lights vouchers to be provided to some

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The 2020 Bristol Christmas Parade has been cancelled, Beth Rhinehart, executive director of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said during a Friday morning press conference.

During the 10 a.m. press conference at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Rhinehart said the parade was something the chamber has held for years and it was something it wanted to hold this year. However, due to concerns about the rising COVID-19 cases within the community, the parade will not occur this year.

She said through working with the Bristol Motor Speedway, Speedway Children's Charities and Food City they were able to come up with a safe alternative for children in the area around the Twin City.

Rhinehart said roughly 4,000 households with children that enrolled in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol Virginia Public Schools and the eastern zone of Sullivan County Public will be provided with vouchers to attend The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights this holiday season. 

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will open to the public at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and remain open through Jan. 2. The vouchers will be valid on Thursday through Sunday during that period.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol
Local News

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts