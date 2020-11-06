2020 Bristol Christmas Parade cancelled, Speedway in Lights vouchers to be provided to some

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The 2020 Bristol Christmas Parade has been cancelled, Beth Rhinehart, executive director of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said during a Friday morning press conference.

During the 10 a.m. press conference at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Rhinehart said the parade was something the chamber has held for years and it was something it wanted to hold this year. However, due to concerns about the rising COVID-19 cases within the community, the parade will not occur this year.

She said through working with the Bristol Motor Speedway, Speedway Children's Charities and Food City they were able to come up with a safe alternative for children in the area around the Twin City.

Rhinehart said roughly 4,000 households with children that enrolled in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol Virginia Public Schools and the eastern zone of Sullivan County Public will be provided with vouchers to attend The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights this holiday season.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will open to the public at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and remain open through Jan. 2. The vouchers will be valid on Thursday through Sunday during that period.