2020 brings above average rainfall to Bristol area

The Tri-Cities area has had above average rainfall totals in 2020, but is still about 10 inches below a peak in 2003, according to weather records.
As of Friday, Tri-Cities Airport in Sullivan County has received 55.98 inches of precipitation, which is just a tad more than the 55.43 inches of precipitation recorded last year at this time. On average, the Tri-Cities receives 39.56 inches of precipitation, the National Weather Service reports.
The metropolitan area’s biggest tally came in 2003, when the airport received a record-breaking 65.64 inches of rainfall. The area may receive a few more inches by the end of the year as precipitation is in the forecast through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — snowfall is in the seven-day forecast for this weekend and Christmas Eve, according to the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.
The Tri-Cities is behind other areas of East Tennessee, weather data shows.
As of midnight Dec. 14, TVA recorded 68.27 inches of precipitation on average across the Tennessee Valley, surpassing the old record of 67.01 inches set in 2018. With 2019 now the third wettest year on record at 66.47 inches of rainfall, TVA has now managed three straight years of record rainfall.
The Chattanooga and Knoxville areas, which are also in the TVA region, have received more precipitation this year than the Tri-Cities. Chattanooga received a record 70.89 inches of rainfall in 2020 and Knoxville received 64.59 inches, the NWS reports.
“The last three years have been a remarkable stretch of above average rainfall,” said James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Forecast Center. “Before 2018, the previous record had stood for 45 years. Since 2018, we’ve either set a record or come close to it every year. And the 2020 record comes with two weeks left in the calendar year, so it will likely increase.
“Also, between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, the Tennessee Valley recorded 75.74 inches of rainfall. This was the wettest fiscal year total ever in the 131-year period of record.”
Above average runoff from rainfall has persisted throughout the year, resulting in higher reservoirs and rivers. November, however, had below-average rainfall for the TVA region.
This year, TVA has worked to avert about $1 billion in flood damages throughout the valley, keeping several cities from being submerged, according to a TVA news release issued this week. Each year, TVA’s reservoir management saves the region about $300 million. TVA has averted more than $9 billion in flood damages since it completed its first dam, Norris Dam, in 1936, the release states.
Throughout the record rains, TVA uses its 49 dams to manage lake levels and river flows to balance the competing demands of the reservoir system. Whether heavy rains or drought, TVA’s River Management Team works around the clock, managing the Tennessee River system to provide a variety of benefits, including flood control, navigation, hydroelectric generation, recreation, water quality and water supply.
“Managing the Tennessee River system during this extended period of record rainfall continues to be a team effort of the River Management, Hydro Generation and Dam Safety staff at TVA,” Everett said. “The sites and crews in the field have put in countless long days maintaining and operating equipment like sluice gates, spill gates, cranes and, of course, hydroelectric generators, which are all necessary to control flow through TVA reservoirs.”
Several major flooding events hit Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in 2020.
In February, a number of people were rescued when heavy rain caused flooding across the region, especially hitting the Richlands and Cedar Bluff areas of Virginia, as well as portions of Bristol, Tennessee, where campers were stranded along U.S. Highway 11E.
Streets near downtown Bristol were blocked by standing water in early April, when another bout of heavy rain caused flooding in the area, and Johnson City police urged people to use caution as roads were flooded there. The April rain caused more significant flooding in Richlands and other areas of Tazewell County as well.
There’s a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of precipitation this weekend, including snow and rain. Another bout of rain is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, when there is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
