2020 brings above average rainfall to Bristol area

The Tri-Cities area has had above average rainfall totals in 2020, but is still about 10 inches below a peak in 2003, according to weather records.

As of Friday, Tri-Cities Airport in Sullivan County has received 55.98 inches of precipitation, which is just a tad more than the 55.43 inches of precipitation recorded last year at this time. On average, the Tri-Cities receives 39.56 inches of precipitation, the National Weather Service reports.

The metropolitan area’s biggest tally came in 2003, when the airport received a record-breaking 65.64 inches of rainfall. The area may receive a few more inches by the end of the year as precipitation is in the forecast through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — snowfall is in the seven-day forecast for this weekend and Christmas Eve, according to the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee.

The Tri-Cities is behind other areas of East Tennessee, weather data shows.

As of midnight Dec. 14, TVA recorded 68.27 inches of precipitation on average across the Tennessee Valley, surpassing the old record of 67.01 inches set in 2018. With 2019 now the third wettest year on record at 66.47 inches of rainfall, TVA has now managed three straight years of record rainfall.