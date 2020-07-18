As the Cessna Citation Latitude jet carrying retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. pummeled off the runway at the Elizabethton Airport in 2019, the pilot uttered a few words as he tried to control the airplane’s landing.
The cockpit voice recorder was removed from the plane and reviewed by a panel, according to a National Transportation Safety Board record released this week. Earnhardt and his family were traveling on the plane, which crashed on Aug. 15, 2019 in Elizabethton, Tennessee. The Earnhardts — who were en route to Bristol Motor Speedway for the night race — suffered only minor injuries. The flight crew assisted in an escape as the plane burst into flames.
“Alright, I’ll be on the TRs quickly,” said pilot Richard Pope, referring to the aircraft’s thrust reversers, which divert an engine’s thrust to allow the plane to decelerate.
A transcript of the recorder was among about 250 pages of data released this week by the National Transportation Safety Board, which continues to investigate the crash.
After the pilot mentioned the thrust reversers, the sound of a touchdown can be heard on the recorder, the transcript states.
The pilot then says “sorry” and “damn.”
The transcript then notes more sounds of a touchdown and alerts sounding on the aircraft, which the NTSB has said bounced twice upon landing before crashing through a fence. The plane then burst into flames along state Route 91 in front of the airport, the NTSB and documents in the data show.
Finally, the pilot said, “hold, hold, hang on, hang on.”
Additional chimes and alarms can be heard.
Pope flew the jet from Statesville Regional Airport to the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. His passengers were planning to attend the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at the speedway in nearby Sullivan County.
Pope and Melton said they have landed at the Elizabethton airport more than once and preferred landing on the 5,001-foot runway than those at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.
Nothing was out of the ordinary for the flight, from pre-flight checks to the initial landing at Elizabethton, data shows. The plane’s engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney Canada, also investigated and found nothing wrong with the system.
“There were no pre-impact mechanical anomalies evident that would have precluded normal operation of the engines,” an investigator wrote in a report.
The Earnhardts told NTSB investigators that boarding, takeoff and the flight were enjoyable, and they ate some food while en route to Tennessee, according to an interview in the data. They reported that they were planning to head to Texas after attending the race in Bristol.
The descent and approach into Elizabethton seemed typical, the Earnhardts said. Dale Earnhardt reported that he could see the cockpit while in flight and nothing seemed unusual, the interview report states.
Then, during the first landing touchdown, the airplane came back into the air.
“This landing seemed different,” the NTSB interview with Earnhardt states. “He reported that he looked into the cockpit, and it seemed like the flight crew was ‘making adjustments.’”
Earnhardt then said that during the second touchdown it felt as if the right main landing gear collapsed and the airplane’s right wing was dragging, which were previously reported by the NTSB.
The airplane then started to turn right, and it felt like it left the runway, Earnhardt told investigators. The airplane bounced around and then came to a hard stop.
Earnhardt said he attempted to open the emergency exit door, and one of the pilots came to assist him.
He stated that he “wasn’t familiar with what to do” but he “had an idea.” He and Pope could not get the emergency door to open, Earnhardt said. He stated he was struggling with the rear hatch. Melton also attempted to open the door and he had the same struggle.
As they were attempting to get the rear exit door open, heavy smoke was coming from the aircraft lavatory, the interview states. Earnhardt said he told Melton to try the main cabin door. At that time, fire was visible in the lavatory.
Melton then kicked open the main cabin door wide enough so they could exit. Earnhardt then handed his daughter, who was in his arms, to the pilot, and they each squeezed out the opening. He believed the opening was about the size of a conventional oven, the interview states.
When they exited, they observed fire on the wings and tail section. The couple said first-responders arrived very quickly.
The investigative data includes reviews of aircraft equipment, runway and airport property images, remains of the airplane and damage to the property, witness statements and interviews.
The NTSB is expected to soon release its final crash report.
