$2.75M spent promoting casinos to voters in Virginia

Backers of the Bristol casino project spent an average 10 times as much per vote as similar efforts supporting casinos in three larger Virginia cities.

State-registered committees funded by backers of casino projects in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth spent a combined $2.75 million this year to generate votes and public awareness in referendums on the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

All passed overwhelmingly. Betting on Bristol, the committee established to promote the $400 million Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino resort planned for the vacant Bristol Mall property, spent $1.02 million, or about 37% of the four committee total, according to VPAP.

The Hard Rock secured the largest winning margin with more than 71% of the vote. That represented an investment of $186.02 for each of the 5,490 affirmative votes in the smallest of the four cities,

The referendums were made possible by legislation approved in March by the General Assembly that allowed voters in five financially challenged cities to decide if they wanted one casino to operate there. Each is forecast to generate millions in new tax revenues, attract significant tourism and generate between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs.