$2.5M grant announced to upgrade water quality in Dante, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Va. — More than $2.5 million in grants to help Russell County upgrade water quality for 240 households and support a regional wastewater project in the Dante area was announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The project, funded by Community Development Block Grants, will improve water quality flowing from Lick Creek into the Clinch River, a major water source for the area and the centerpiece of the Clinch River State Park, according to a news release.

“Safe and reliable water infrastructure is an important way to keep communities healthy,” Northam said in the release. “The Community Development Block Grant program is a vital tool in ensuring everyone across the commonwealth has access to safe drinking water and reliable wastewater systems. This grant will help Russell County keep its residents safe and protect the Clinch River.”

This project is funded through the Community Development Block Grants Regional Water and Wastewater program, which is designed to address water and wastewater improvements on a regional scale.

With the funds, Russell County, in partnership with the town of St. Paul, will provide 240 households with new or improved sewer treatment services and a regional wastewater project. This project will address water quality in Lick Creek and serve mostly low-to-moderate-income households. The project will send sewage from the Dante sewer system to the town of St. Paul sewer treatment plant so the Dante sewer treatment plant can be decommissioned.