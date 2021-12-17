1,350 hot meals will be provided to Southwest Virginia communities

ABINGDON, Va. — Over the next few days, 1,350 hot meals will be provided in six communities in Virginia, including five locations in Southwest Virginia, courtesy of a Christmas meal project undertaken by Virginia Oil and Gas Association members.

The effort started in 2020, when VOGA President Lawton Mullins issued a challenge to association members to help provide 500 hot meals to those in need in two counties in Southwest Virginia in honor of Christmas, according to a news release. The original goal quickly doubled to provide approximately 1,000 meals across four area counties.

This fall, Mullins reissued an expanded challenge to be part of the project across the state, and the response means 1,350 meals will be provided, the release states.

“The past 2 years has been difficult for everyone, the response and generosity by our members has been amazing, we are excited to be able to offer these meals during this holiday season,” said Beth Stockner, public relations director for the Oil and Gas Association.

Fifteen member companies and several anonymous donors joined the effort.

The meals are available to anyone who turns out to pick them up, while supplies last.