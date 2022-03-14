Local woman is organizing a bake sale for Ukraine

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Inspired by the #BakeForUkraine trending on social media and feeling a need to do something to support the Ukrainian people, Brady Hard is organizing Bristol Bakes for Ukraine Saturday, April 9.

"There's a lot of bakeries, and just individuals around the country who are baking and then donating the proceeds from whatever they bake to organizations that are supporting Ukraine, and I thought that was really cool," she said.

Hard, who just had a baby, was emotional when she spoke about how heartbreaking it has been to see Ukrainian mothers on TV having to make tough decisions to protect their children.

"I'm a new mom, and seeing these moms have to make these decisions with their babies, it’s heartbreaking. So, I mean, a bake sale is so trivial, but it's something, and I just want to feel like I can do something," Hard said. "I can't imagine that kind of sacrifice."

Hard believes that despite the various differences between Bristol's community, and the people of Ukraine, food is something that we all have in common. She hopes to tap into Bristol's culinary culture through the bake sale to help a community in need.

"I think that baking and food is a beautiful part of this part of the country, and I think it'd be so cool to learn or find out about (the) recipes or desserts that are special to people from the area," Hard said. "It's a way to do something here in our community to meet other people and come together as a community and help another community."

Hard hopes to raise $5,000 to $10,000 to give to either the Ukraine Red Cross, Doctors without Borders, or World Central Kitchen.

Hard is debating hosting the event on her front porch. However, she is currently looking for a more spacious venue.

Those interested in taking part in Bristol Bakes for Ukraine, can sign up by following the instructions on the events Facebook page at Bake Sale for Ukraine.

