Local vaccinations helping diminish variant impact

Addressing public concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is important to encourage greater uptake, Reagan said.

“We are working with a number of partners right now to help focus efforts, but there are a lot of things out there around vaccines, vaccine efficacy and vaccine side effects that are well known and well answered. But still some of the misconceptions persist,” Reagan said. “Some people have more specific concerns and are trying to be able to get more specific answers. For instance, a lot of people had concerns about the effects of vaccines on fertility. Much more is known about that now than there was six months ago and 200 million doses have been given in the U.S. And there are specific studies underway looking at that issue.”

The Food and Drug Administration suspended the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine after seven recipients reported blood clots and one person died. About seven million doses of J&J have been administered in this country. On Friday, the FDA lifted its recommended pause.

The AstraZenica vaccine, which is authorized in Europe but not yet in the U.S., was also found to cause clots.

The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines haven’t seen similar problems.