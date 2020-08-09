Local schools work to provide internet access for all students

Local school districts in Southwest Virginia — which plan to offer both in-school and virtual school programs this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic — are working to provide internet access for all students.
Earlier this summer, parents in Smyth County were surveyed to determine the number of students who do not have internet access, according to Dennis Carter, the county’s school superintendent. The district found that about 7% of the student population does not have access.
“There is an additional problem we are encountering,” Carter said. “Access and bandwidth are two very different concerns.”
Some families who have access don’t have the strength of signal to stream videos or for multiple children to access the internet at the same time.
“We have also found that access is viewed through two lenses, the lens of affordability, for those families who have access but cannot afford it, and families who do not have access due to where they live,” Carter said.
Affordability is easier to navigate than geographic locations, he added.
All 14 Smyth County schools are now internet hot spots, which are areas where computers can connect wirelessly. Families can simply pull into the parking lot and access the internet. The district is also trying to determine how to expand the program into higher population density areas.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia is also offering mini-grants to localities to help establish hot spot areas. Carter said the district is in discussion with the county administrator for possible solutions.
Bristol Virginia City Schools Chief Technology Officer Jeff Shelton said the system has identified 108 families that need hot spots. The city has 115 hot spots available.
“We will provide more if needed, just may have a delay in getting them,” he said.
In Washington County, Schools Superintendent Brian Ratliff said outdoor wireless access has been added to each of the county’s school parking lots.
“The lessons can be accessed from any location with public internet access,” Ratliff said. “Schools have been instructed to work with those students without internet access to facilitate them being able to participate in classes.”
Teachers will frame lesson plans as asynchronous as possible so that students can download their lessons at a location with internet access and then work on them at home while offline, Ratliff said.
In Wise County, School Superintendent Greg Mullins noted that many students live in areas that cannot be served because internet is simply unavailable.
“We have trained our teachers on providing offline content for those in homes with no internet,” Mullins said. “Our school Wi-Fi is extended into our school parking lots to provide students a well-lit, secure option if they desire to come utilize it after school hours.”
Back in March, the United Way of Southwest Virginia launched the COVID Relief Fund as a result of the pandemic. As part of the response, the organization accepted a gift from the American Electric Power Foundation designated to support the installation of more than 25 Wi-Fi hot spots across the region, according to Mary Ann Holbrook, director of United Way community relations.
In addition, the organization has released $25,000 to be awarded in the form of matching grants in partnership with the four planning district commissions that serve the region. The goal is to increase accessibility to the internet. The United Way of Bristol TN/VA also made commitments to the fund.
Point Broadband, formerly BVU Optinet and Sunset Fiber, continues efforts to expand service in the region, according to General Manager Joseph Puckett.
Over the last two years, Point Broadband has invested millions of dollars into the fiber network and has provided service to areas of Tazewell County, Russell County, Washington County and Lee County in Virginia, Puckett said.
The company connected nearly 6,000 customers from Jan. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Puckett said there are still significant areas in the region that lack access to high-speed broadband. Point Broadband is a participant in grant programs in Tennessee and Virginia. The company continues to apply for grants so it can further expand its broadband network, he added.
