Local schools work to provide internet access for all students

Local school districts in Southwest Virginia — which plan to offer both in-school and virtual school programs this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic — are working to provide internet access for all students.

Earlier this summer, parents in Smyth County were surveyed to determine the number of students who do not have internet access, according to Dennis Carter, the county’s school superintendent. The district found that about 7% of the student population does not have access.

“There is an additional problem we are encountering,” Carter said. “Access and bandwidth are two very different concerns.”

Some families who have access don’t have the strength of signal to stream videos or for multiple children to access the internet at the same time.

“We have also found that access is viewed through two lenses, the lens of affordability, for those families who have access but cannot afford it, and families who do not have access due to where they live,” Carter said.

Affordability is easier to navigate than geographic locations, he added.

All 14 Smyth County schools are now internet hot spots, which are areas where computers can connect wirelessly. Families can simply pull into the parking lot and access the internet. The district is also trying to determine how to expand the program into higher population density areas.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia is also offering mini-grants to localities to help establish hot spot areas. Carter said the district is in discussion with the county administrator for possible solutions.