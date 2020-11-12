Local rescue dog wins national Dirty Dogs contest

“However, this proves to me yet again on how passionate people are about the underdogs. Our online community and friends are the ones we credit with this win. Without everyone’s help, we never could have done it,” Dutton said. “The money will be spent (like last year’s) on community spay/neuter and vetting assistance for owned animals, feral cat TNR (Trap Neuter Release) for the community, our ongoing Homes for Hounds shelter program (where we give both dog houses & straw/bedding to owners in need) and our Food for Fido & Fluffy program (where we help to provide food for both owned animals and feral cat colonies).”

Meanwhile, Scruffy has been renamed Teddy and is living the high life in Roanoke with his new owner, Allyn, who is working to potty-train him since no one really ever taught him, Dutton said.

“He is very happy little guy, and she describes him as ‘Mr. Meet and Greet’ with humans and dogs alike,” Dutton said. “Allyn said Teddy is pretty chill about his win, and it would mean more if it came with treats; he’s king of the castle.”

Wahl was the contest sponsor. Now in its ninth year, the contest donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can be cleaned up to increase their chances of being adopted.

Hundreds of incredible makeovers, including Scruffy’s, have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery at www.dirtydogsgallery.com. Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery, including Scruffy’s, were selected to participate in the contest.

