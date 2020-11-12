Local rescue dog wins national Dirty Dogs contest

BLAND, Va. — For the second time in as many years, a Bland County rescue pup mopped up the competition to be named the nation’s dirtiest dog.
Scruffy, a Maltese, won the national Wahl Dirty Dogs competition, along with the $5,000 first-place prize. According to online voting, Scruffy finished with more than 20,000 votes, approximately 2,000 votes ahead of Florence, an American Staffordshire terrier rescued in California. Third place went to a cocker spaniel named Patterson in Austin, Texas.
Lost Fantasy Rescue in Ceres nominated Scruffy for the award. Last year, another Lost Fantasy dog, Arlo, won the dirty dog crown.
According to Lost Fantasy founder Sarah Dutton, Scruffy was found abandoned on the side of the road in the Seven Mile Ford area of Smyth County and picked up by a passing driver, who then called the rescue.
Dutton accepted the filthy, matted dog sight unseen. She was told the dog was matted but didn’t realize the extent of it until his fur came off in a shell.
Once Scruffy was shaved, the extent of his neglect became apparent — a harness was found inside the fur as well as sticks and other debris. Nobody knew what breed of dog he was or what he would eventually become.
Dutton said she was shocked to pull off a second win, especially against rescue groups three times the size of Lost Fantasy. The winners were determined via Facebook votes.
“However, this proves to me yet again on how passionate people are about the underdogs. Our online community and friends are the ones we credit with this win. Without everyone’s help, we never could have done it,” Dutton said. “The money will be spent (like last year’s) on community spay/neuter and vetting assistance for owned animals, feral cat TNR (Trap Neuter Release) for the community, our ongoing Homes for Hounds shelter program (where we give both dog houses & straw/bedding to owners in need) and our Food for Fido & Fluffy program (where we help to provide food for both owned animals and feral cat colonies).”
Meanwhile, Scruffy has been renamed Teddy and is living the high life in Roanoke with his new owner, Allyn, who is working to potty-train him since no one really ever taught him, Dutton said.
“He is very happy little guy, and she describes him as ‘Mr. Meet and Greet’ with humans and dogs alike,” Dutton said. “Allyn said Teddy is pretty chill about his win, and it would mean more if it came with treats; he’s king of the castle.”
Wahl was the contest sponsor. Now in its ninth year, the contest donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can be cleaned up to increase their chances of being adopted.
Hundreds of incredible makeovers, including Scruffy’s, have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery at www.dirtydogsgallery.com. Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery, including Scruffy’s, were selected to participate in the contest.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, extension 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!