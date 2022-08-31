 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local protest raises concern over state's withdrawal from RGGI

ABINGDON, Va. – Protesters gathered outside the offices of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday, to voice concerns regarding Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin's push to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). 

Emma Kelly, the new economy field coordinator for Appalachian Voices and the organizer of the rally, explained Virginia joined the RGGI a year ago and highlighted how important it has become for Southwest Virginia, which receives flood prevention funds from the program.

"It's a carbon credit program, and it's been very beneficial for Southwest Virginia because it is the main source of flood prevention funding, which, as we can see from recent events, is absolutely key. Kelly said. "It has done nothing but good in the area, and to have that announcement layered on top of everything that happened that has impacted thousands and thousands of people, it's just a real blow, especially because he (Gov. Youngkin) does not have a plan in place now, to replace that funding for us."

Through RGGI, Virginia has so far, received $378 million in funds for low-income energy efficiency programs and flood resiliency infrastructure.

Peggy Mathews, one of the protesters, stressed the importance of RGGI flood prevention funds to the communities in the region that have been affected by flooding in recent months.

"I am genuinely concerned about the move that our governor is proposing," Mathews said. "I lived in Scott County right close to Wise and Buchanan, where we've had tremendous floods just this year. If we were not in RGGI, those communities with not yet have the money they are receiving, not only to deal with the current floods but to prevent floods. We need to be resilient communities, and RGGI lets us do that."

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

