Local officials remind residents how to safely have a blast on July 4

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted across the Mountain Empire, more people are expected to get out and enjoy July Fourth festivities this year than last.
Local officials ask people to drive safely and remember to refrain from using fireworks in cities as residents celebrate America’s 245th birthday.
It is unlawful for any person to possess, manufacture, store, handle, sell or use fireworks in the city of Bristol, Tennessee, according to city code. Individuals with a special permit issued by the fire chief and state fire marshal can use fireworks. The city’s code is similar to all local municipalities across the region, including Bristol and Abingdon in Virginia and Bluff City in Tennessee. Fireworks are generally permitted in areas outside of the city, including Sullivan County.
For those looking for a show, some communities are hosting parades and fireworks. The annual Independence Day celebration in the Twin City will include a parade through downtown at 2 p.m. Sunday. This year, however, Bristol is not hosting a fireworks display.
“During the early stages of event planning for July Fourth, availability of fireworks and funding [sources] were a significant challenge we were not prepared for,” said Maggie Elliott, executive director for Believe in Bristol, which organizes the city’s annual event. “The cancellations from 2020 put extra pressure on the pyrotechnic companies who service our area; they saw a decline in technician permit renewals at the same time demand went up, making fireworks unavailable to us for this year’s event.”
Fireworks are planned in Abingdon on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from Latture Field in downtown Abingdon.
AAA expects more than 43 million Americans to travel this holiday season, and a vast majority of them will hit the road. As a result, law enforcement asks drivers to use caution when traveling in Tennessee and Virginia.
“This year, Independence Day means a lot of different things for Virginians, but it’s safe to say big celebrations will be part of your weekend plans,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Whether watching a neighborhood fireworks display, heading to a big celebration or traveling for summer vacation, remember to buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence.”
State police in both states will increase patrols this weekend. In Virginia, they’re calling it Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, which is intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
During the initiative last year, there were nine traffic deaths over the holiday weekend in Virginia. A total of 44 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the coming holiday weekend, the Virginia State Police will increase patrols from 12:01 a.m. today through midnight Monday.
The VSP asks those planning to drink to think ahead, arrange a designated driver, use a ride-share service or taxi or use public transportation.
“It is also important to note that July Fourth celebrations may be a bit different this year than those of the past due to the legalization of simple possession of cannabis for adults 21 years and over,” said Settle, noting the legalization of marijuana in Virginia beginning July 1. “Whether you are trying marijuana for the first time or are a previous cannabis consumer, remember driving under the influence is still illegal in Virginia. If we all do our small part, we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend.”
Adults 21 years and older will be allowed to possess not more than one ounce of cannabis for personal use, according to the VSP. The use of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or while a passenger will continue to be illegal.
Law enforcement will also be on the lookout on the water. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will participate in Operation Dry Water, a weekend of education and enforcement about the dangers of impaired boating throughout the state, including on local lakes.
The July Fourth holiday means an increase in boater activity on the water, and there is also an increase in the number of incidents during this time. The TWRA is teaming with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, fishermen and others who visit our waters are able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely,” said Capt. Matt Majors, TWRA boating investigator. “Our agency is joining all states and U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”
In 2020 during Operation Dry Water, there were eight boating-related incidents in Tennessee that resulted in serious injuries.
Gas prices are some of the lowest in the country in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to AAA. On Thursday, the average gas price in Tennessee was $2.88 a gallon, and it was $2.93 in Virginia. The national average was $3.12.