Local officials remind residents how to safely have a blast on July 4

The VSP asks those planning to drink to think ahead, arrange a designated driver, use a ride-share service or taxi or use public transportation.

“It is also important to note that July Fourth celebrations may be a bit different this year than those of the past due to the legalization of simple possession of cannabis for adults 21 years and over,” said Settle, noting the legalization of marijuana in Virginia beginning July 1. “Whether you are trying marijuana for the first time or are a previous cannabis consumer, remember driving under the influence is still illegal in Virginia. If we all do our small part, we increase everyone’s chances of having a safer holiday weekend.”

Adults 21 years and older will be allowed to possess not more than one ounce of cannabis for personal use, according to the VSP. The use of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or while a passenger will continue to be illegal.

Law enforcement will also be on the lookout on the water. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will participate in Operation Dry Water, a weekend of education and enforcement about the dangers of impaired boating throughout the state, including on local lakes.