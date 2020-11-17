 Skip to main content
LOCAL NEWS: Tazewell man dies in car crash
LOCAL NEWS: Tazewell man dies in car crash

TAZEWELL, Va. – A Tazewell man died Saturday in an early morning wreck.

At 1:05 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 61, approximately 1.5 miles east of U.S. Highway 19/Business near Tazewell. Michael S. Melvin, 44, the driver of a 2011 Suzuki Equator pickup truck, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. Melvin, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to a news release from the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

