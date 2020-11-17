LOCAL NEWS: Southwest Virginia tourism to receive state grants

More than a dozen Southwest Virginia tourism organizations will receive a total of more than $100,000 in state grants announced Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Bristol’s Birthplace of County Music Museum, Abingdon’s Barter Theatre and St. Paul’s Heart of Appalachian Tourism Authority are among the local recipients of the grants, which are part of more than $1.9 million in matching grants that will be awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives, according to a news release.
The move is part of Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. VTC revised its traditional Marketing Leverage Program to create the program to support tourism initiatives in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
The program is open to all Virginia tourism industry partners and will help local and regional tourism programs leverage limited local marketing dollars through a local in-kind match of the state grants funds, according to the release.
“In Virginia, the travel and tourism industries are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and they have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in the release. “This program will give localities and businesses access to much-needed marketing resources to sustain their operations and ensure the Commonwealth’s many attractions are safe for visitors. These are critical investments that will help to grow demand for Virginia products, drive local spending, and restore additional economic activity as we continue on our road to recovery,” Northam said.
The communities and organizations that will receive matching grants are:
ABINGDON: Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau, $20,000; Barter Theatre, $10,000; The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, $5,000; Virginia Highlands Festival, $10,000; Hungry Brother BBQ Regional Celebration Program, $10,000; and William King Museum of Art, $9,964.
BRISTOL: Birthplace of Country Music, $20,000; The Sessions Hotel, $20,000; and Discover Bristol, $10,000.
GRUNDY: Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, $20,000.
HILTONS: Carter Family Fold, $20,000.
MARION: Town of Marion, $20,000.
ST. PAUL: Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, $10,000; Western Front Hotel, $10,000; town of St. Paul, $20,000.
WYTHEVILLE: Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau, $20,000; Edith Bolling Wilson Museum, $1,750; and Blue Ridge Travel Association, $8,250.
