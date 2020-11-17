LOCAL NEWS: Southwest Virginia tourism to receive state grants

More than a dozen Southwest Virginia tourism organizations will receive a total of more than $100,000 in state grants announced Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Bristol’s Birthplace of County Music Museum, Abingdon’s Barter Theatre and St. Paul’s Heart of Appalachian Tourism Authority are among the local recipients of the grants, which are part of more than $1.9 million in matching grants that will be awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives, according to a news release.

The move is part of Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. VTC revised its traditional Marketing Leverage Program to create the program to support tourism initiatives in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.

The program is open to all Virginia tourism industry partners and will help local and regional tourism programs leverage limited local marketing dollars through a local in-kind match of the state grants funds, according to the release.