Local, national gas prices creeping upward

Some local gas station price boards reflected rates at or above the national average Monday as prices continue spiraling upward.

Regular unleaded prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.54 per gallon in a windshield survey of prices across the Twin City on Monday — one of the rare times local prices were above the national average of $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

A number of Bristol locations were priced at $3.4, while many others were in the $3.19 to $3.29 per gallon range.

The national average of $3.50 per gallon on Monday was up eight cents compared to one week ago and 33 cents higher than one month ago, according to AAA.

The website GasBuddy.com reported the national average was $3.49.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a written statement.

“There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5,” he said in the statement.

The average price in Virginia Monday was $3.42 while the average price in Tennessee was lower at $3.28 per gallon of regular unleaded, AAA reported.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said in a written statement.

“But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two,” Dean said.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million bbl to 232 million bbl. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices.

AAA reported the average price across the city of Bristol, Scott and Washington counties was $3.37 for unleaded on Monday, or eight cents higher than last Monday. The average for diesel was $4.62, up three cents from last week.

Tennessee’s average price Monday was 13 cents higher than one week ago with the average in Kingsport and Bristol at $3.23, while Johnson City was at $3.25.