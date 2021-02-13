Local leaders opposed to moving elections to November

BRISTOL, Va. — Legislation to require all Virginia localities to move elections from May to November is getting a chilly local reception.
Senate Bill 1157 would require any city or town that currently conducts mayoral, governing body or school board elections in May to hold them during the November general election. Some cities and towns already conduct local elections in November, but Bristol, Virginia doesn’t.
If approved, the change would impact elections scheduled after Jan. 1, 2022.
Sponsored by Sen. Lionel Spruill, D-Chesapeake, the bill passed the Senate last month after Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax cast the deciding vote to break a 19-19 tie and send it to the House of Delegates.
On Monday, the House Committee on Privileges and Elections voted to move it forward for the special session as part of a group of Senate bills.
Bristol Virginia City Councilman Neal Osborne opposes the bill and provided public comment to the committee.
“The main concern I have is the fiscal year for cities and towns begins July 1 and ends June 30,” Osborne said Friday. “We [Bristol] have a lot of debt issues, the landfill, school construction and it took me several months, when I first got elected, to fully grasp and understand the scope of the budget.
“If the bill passes, which it seems like it might, people will get elected in November, come in late December or early January and walk right into the budget discussion. There are a lot of big issues you need to have a full understanding of before you start spending money or cutting money.”
Turnout is historically much larger for November general elections, which include statewide and national races.
A record 7,800 votes were cast in the city for the November 2020 election, which included a presidential contest, the referendum to locate a casino in the city and the state’s first use of early voting – which began in September.
More than 4,300 voted citywide in the November 2017 gubernatorial election, which also included House of Delegates and local constitutional races.
By contrast, about 1,800 city voters participated in the May 2020 city general election, which included two seats on the City Council and two on the School Board.
Bristol Tennessee City Council voted 4-1 last March to shift its local elections from May of odd-numbered years to November of even-numbered years. The first will occur in November 2022.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley said voters in May are “focused” solely on the local election, compared to busier November ballots.
“In the past when we looked at charter changes, that [election shift] was discussed to potentially save a little bit of money,” Hartley said. “It would make what is supposed to be a nonpartisan election more partisan by having it with gubernatorial or presidential elections. While you might get [more] turnout, voters wouldn’t be as focused on local issues.”
Osborne said he, too, is concerned about overt partisanship.
“It should be a nonpartisan race. At the local level, it’s not a case of whether I’m a liberal or I’m a conservative. It’s a case of what’s good for the city or bad for the city,” Osborne said.
Hartley agreed with Osborne’s concerns regarding newly minted council members being forced to immediately make potentially difficult budget decisions.
“Now, if you’re newly elected, it gives you about eight months to acclimate to being a council member, to understand how the city functions before you get into the budget,” Hartley said. “If you change it, you get elected, you come in and, within 30 days, you start talking about the budget.
“The bill is forcing localities to do it. Right now, localities have the choice. Some do and some, like us, don’t. We talked through it and it doesn’t work for our locality, but now they’re taking that choice away,” the mayor said.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, was among 19 who voted against the bill last month.
“While I support efforts to increase voter participation and turnout in local elections, I agree the decision to move elections should ultimately be left up to each individual locality to decide on a local basis. For that reason, I voted against SB1157,” Pillion said.
Two Democrats, Sen. Monty Mason, D-James City, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, broke ranks and voted against the measure while Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, voted for it. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, didn’t vote.
Given the 19-19 vote along primarily partisan lines, the bill might have been defeated, but the 38th District seat is vacant following the Jan. 1 death of Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC