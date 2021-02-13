Local leaders opposed to moving elections to November

“In the past when we looked at charter changes, that [election shift] was discussed to potentially save a little bit of money,” Hartley said. “It would make what is supposed to be a nonpartisan election more partisan by having it with gubernatorial or presidential elections. While you might get [more] turnout, voters wouldn’t be as focused on local issues.”

Osborne said he, too, is concerned about overt partisanship.

“It should be a nonpartisan race. At the local level, it’s not a case of whether I’m a liberal or I’m a conservative. It’s a case of what’s good for the city or bad for the city,” Osborne said.

Hartley agreed with Osborne’s concerns regarding newly minted council members being forced to immediately make potentially difficult budget decisions.

“Now, if you’re newly elected, it gives you about eight months to acclimate to being a council member, to understand how the city functions before you get into the budget,” Hartley said. “If you change it, you get elected, you come in and, within 30 days, you start talking about the budget.