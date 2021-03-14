Local Junior Leagues hold annual food drive

Local Junior Leagues in the Tri-Cities held their 31st annual drive Saturday for area food banks.

The Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City chapters gathered food at local Food City stores for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia. Food City has co-sponsored and promoted the food drive every year.

“The need for food is higher than ever,” the Junior Leagues said in a news release prior to the drive. “The COVID-19 pandemic is the most wide-spread, major disaster relief effort that local food banks have ever experienced.”

The civic organization set a goal of collecting 20,000 pounds of food this year.

Pre-made bags were available for purchase at Food City stores in the region for only $10 and other donations could be dropped off at the store chain on Saturday.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, which is headquartered near the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, and Feeding Southwest Virginia in Abingdon are benefiting from donations in their perspective states. The organizations will then distribute to others that serve people in need. Both organizations are part of Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network, the release said.