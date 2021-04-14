Local health departments, pharmacies halt J&J vaccine after federal recommendation

Ten thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine reserved for a three-day mass vaccination clinic this week at Bristol Motor Speedway will go back into storage rather than people’s arms, Sullivan County Regional Health Director Dr. Stephen May said Tuesday.
The change of plans came hours after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jointly recommended pausing use of the single-dose vaccine due to a rare but serious type of blood clot documented among six U.S. residents who received it.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Health announced that it would halt distribution of the vaccine throughout the state. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had already announced Virginia’s decision to do the same.
Instead of giving out J&J vaccines today through Friday at the speedway, Sullivan County’s Health Department said in a statement that it will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine —which requires a second shot —at its usual Whitetop Creek Park location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each of those days.
Appointments are preferred, but not required, the statement said, and can be made by calling 423-279-2777 or visiting https://vaccinate.tn.gov/. People don’t need to show up early since there are plenty of doses available, the statement said. Parking on the shoulder of state Route 394 won’t be allowed.
“These vaccinations are open to anyone 16 and older regardless of residence. Those who are under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian, as well as a form of identification,” the statement said.
Asked what the public should understand about the change, May stressed that the J&J vaccines are being paused, not halted.
“I think … it stresses the fact that safety is critically important in releasing this vaccine,” he said.
‘An abundance of caution’
The type of blood clot in question is cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). It’s essentially “a rare form of stroke,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which says the condition prevents blood from draining from the brain and can cause brain hemorrhages.
The CDC and FDA called CVST “rare and severe” in a Tuesday morning statement about their recommendation to pause use of the J&J vaccine. According to CDC numbers, of the nearly 7.2 million people who have received a J&J vaccine in the U.S., only six (or 0.00008%) have had blood clots.
“All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination,” the statement said. “[CVST] was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. ...”
The agencies said they recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution” as their teams further examine those cases.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement said. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”
Anyone who received the J&J vaccine should contact their health care provider if they experience a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of being vaccinated, the agencies said. They reminded health-care providers to report those issues and any others associated with vaccines through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system (https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html).
‘We were ready to go’
May said the three-day speedway clinic would have been the county’s biggest vaccination event to date.
“We were ready to go. [The CDC and FDA announcement] just turned all our plans topsy-turvy,” he said shortly before noon. His voice sounded hoarse: He’d been using it a lot that morning, he said.
“It has taken a tremendous amount of effort and resources, coordination of logistics, working with all of our partners, particularly BMS, in an effort to pull this off in a very short time frame,” he added.
Sullivan County’s Health Department wasn’t the only one forced to pivot.
Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District, which serves the cities of Bristol and Galax along with Washington, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Smyth counties, announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that it will offer Pfizer rather than J&J vaccines at a Saturday mass vaccination clinic in Marion.
At Anderson Compounding Pharmacy, in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday, two batches of the J&J vaccine now have a “Do Not Use” label propped up behind them in the pharmacy’s storage refrigerator.
“We are supposed to keep them until we receive further instruction,” Danielle Fulkrod, a pharmacist for Anderson, said Tuesday afternoon. “They’ve just been quarantined off.”
Fulkrod and her team have been offering J&J vaccines since April 1, she said. When her team got word of the CDC and FDA announcement, it stopped administering the vaccines and called about 30 people signed up to receive them, she said.
“A lot of patients had already heard the news this morning, so they were calling us as well to cancel,” she said. “They were … appreciative that we provided them with the info. … ”
Anderson doesn’t have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but Fulkrod said the pharmacy just ordered some of the latter, and told the people who had signed up for J&J vaccines that they’ll be first in line.
But Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, like Pfizer’s, requires two doses. Some of Anderson’s customers who signed up for the J&J vaccine have already said they don’t want the Moderna version, Fulkrod said.
“I think they’ve been more willing [to receive the Johnson & Johnson] vaccine because it is the one dose, so they don’t have to come back and schedule an appointment for the second dose,” she said of the general high demand the pharmacy has seen for J&J vaccines in the past few weeks.
Fulkrod said she and her coworkers were “shocked” to hear the news about pausing the vaccines that morning.
“We weren’t expecting anything like this, but … [we’re] appreciative that the CDC and FDA are looking into this and making sure [the vaccine] is safe to administer to our patients,” she said.
Not in the trash yet
Fulkrod said that Anderson’s doses of the J&J vaccine don’t expire until sometime in June. May said the same thing about Sullivan County’s 10,000 doses. If the federal government decides it’s safe to keep using the vaccines within that time frame, they could still be used rather than tossed.
In the meantime, May encouraged people to get the Pfizer vaccine, which he said his department has plenty of.
“We are still dealing, daily, with hospitalizations. We’re still dealing, almost daily, with death from the disease,” he said. “... the only way ... we’re going to get through this pandemic is with vaccines.”
