Local health departments, pharmacies halt J&J vaccine after federal recommendation

But Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, like Pfizer’s, requires two doses. Some of Anderson’s customers who signed up for the J&J vaccine have already said they don’t want the Moderna version, Fulkrod said.

“I think they’ve been more willing [to receive the Johnson & Johnson] vaccine because it is the one dose, so they don’t have to come back and schedule an appointment for the second dose,” she said of the general high demand the pharmacy has seen for J&J vaccines in the past few weeks.

Fulkrod said she and her coworkers were “shocked” to hear the news about pausing the vaccines that morning.

“We weren’t expecting anything like this, but … [we’re] appreciative that the CDC and FDA are looking into this and making sure [the vaccine] is safe to administer to our patients,” she said.

Not in the trash yet

Fulkrod said that Anderson’s doses of the J&J vaccine don’t expire until sometime in June. May said the same thing about Sullivan County’s 10,000 doses. If the federal government decides it’s safe to keep using the vaccines within that time frame, they could still be used rather than tossed.