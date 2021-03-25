Local government, business leaders break ground at industrial park

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee leaders and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services executives broke ground Wednesday morning on two pad-ready sites in the Bristol Business Park.
“When you and I look around, we see the beauty of our region, with this park nestled in the hills of Northeast Tennessee,” said Erin Downs, chairwoman of BTES board of directors. “But when a future industry owner looks at this site, they see time and money.”
BTES purchased the 50-acre property along state Route 394 in 1997 with the intention of creating a site designed to minimize costs and risk for developers by implementing infrastructure with water, sewer, gas, electricity and fiber optics.
“It’s easy to look at a day like this when we turn some dirt over with some shovels as the beginning of a new endeavor,” said Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “In reality, it takes a tremendous amount of investment, trust and hard work just to get to this point.”
Grants awarded by the state of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority for the project will be used for the clearing, grading and seeding of the two sites to accommodate a 35,000-square-foot building on approximately 5.5 acres and up to a 200,000-square-foot building on 17 acres.
At the conclusion of the excavation project, the Bristol Business Park will have three pad-ready sites varying in size that are designed to help mitigate risk for potential projects, with approximately $5 million invested.
“This is something that all of the people in this group do to help our community have jobs, pay taxes and buy electricity,” joked BTES CEO Mike Browder.
In 2006, the Bristol Herald Courier opened a production facility within the business park.
“Standing next to a pile of freshly turned earth is a perfect metaphor for the process of planting seeds today that will grow into future opportunities here in our community,” Luttrell said.
