Local gas stations struggle to keep pumps open

Gene Moretz visited three gas stations Wednesday before he found enough to fill his pickup truck and two gas cans for his lawn mower.
The Bristol, Virginia resident called the rush to the pumps in the last few days “craziness.”
“People tend to hoard when things get short,” he said while at the Shell station on Euclid Avenue. “A lot of people getting gas don’t even need it.”
But he also called the sudden shortage a “bump in the road.”
“It’ll end,” he said.
Multiple Bristol-area gas stations ran out of gas Wednesday amid growing concern about a potential gas shortage stemming from a cyberattack on the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline.
The May 7 breach of the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from New York to Texas, was perpetrated by a suspected Eastern European ransomware-as-a-service platform called DarkSide. Cybercriminals use DarkSide to hijack company data and demand ransom money to release it.
Thousands of gas stations around the Southeast reported shortages primarily due to panic-buying among drivers. However, Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening that it was restarting operations.
According to GasBuddy.com, more than 12 gas stations in the Bristol area were out of gas late Wednesday.
GasBuddy, which is typically used to find the cheapest gas in a particular area, was ranked the No. 1 free application on Apple’s App Store Wednesday for another feature it offers that shows gas outages.
And gas prices are on the way up. According to a news release from AAA Wednesday, Virginia’s gas price average climbed 8 cents overnight and 11 cents over the course of two days. The national gas price average hit $3 for the first time since 2014, the release states.
