Local gas prices reverse course, move lower

Gas prices declined for the first time in two months nationally and locally, giving motorists a brief respite at the pump.

The national average for unleaded regular gas was $4.25 on Monday, down seven cents from last week – the largest weekly drop since January -- and eight cents under the national record of $4.33 average set March 11, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average price was $4.10 per gallon on Monday, down 13 cents from a week ago, while the Tennessee average was down eight cents to $4.03, according to AAA.

The primary reason for the drop in gas prices is the falling price of crude oil, according to a statement from AAA Mid-Atlantic. Crude peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, but has since fallen more than $20, hovering near $105 per barrel. Another factor domestically may also be a slight drop in demand. Demand is defying what is typically an upward trend at this time of year, dipping slightly on the week, perhaps because of higher prices at the pump.

“With warmer weather and longer days, we typically see an uptick in gasoline demand at this time of year but last week we saw a drop in demand instead,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “In a recent AAA survey, 59% of drivers said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon, so the slight decrease makes sense.”

AAA reports the average price was $4.08 per gallon in the Bristol - Washington and Scott County segment of Virginia, a two-cent decline from Sunday. In Tennessee, the Bristol-Kingsport-Johnson City average was $4.01, down from $4.10 a week ago.

Regular unleaded displayed a 40-cent spread in the greater Bristol area Monday, ranging from $3.85 per gallon up to $4.25, according to a check of GasBuddy.com.

Gas locally was about $3.23 per gallon a month ago and $2.70 one year ago.

Dean said there is no guarantee prices won’t climb again.

“There is no telling, at this point, whether this downward trend will continue, or for how long, because of the unpredictable nature of the war in Ukraine and other geo-political influences,” Dean said. “But, for the moment anyway, there is hope that the worst is behind us.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.94 million. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating downward pressure on pump prices.

If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow, according to the statement.

