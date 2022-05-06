Local gas prices make another jump Friday

Motorists with Mother’s Day travel plans or just on their Friday morning commute got a rude surprise from gasoline signboards across the region.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded leapt to $4.15 at many Bristol area convenience stores and retailers Friday also dragging diesel prices to new local record levels.

GasBuddy.com reported Friday’s range for the Twin City was $3.85 to $4.15 for unleaded with many locations hovering around $4.09. Some locations clung to the $3.99 price.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $4.24. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.86 million. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel, according to a AAA statement.

On Friday AAA reported the average in Bristol Virginia, Scott and Washington counties remained at about $4.01 for unleaded but diesel climbed to a new record $5.27 per gallon.

The Virginia statewide average price was $4.15 per gallon for unleaded – up five cents from Thursday and 17 cents per gallon higher than one week ago, according to AAA. Diesel fuel also rose a nickel overnight, going from $5.44 on average in Virginia to $5.49 – also a new record.

Tennessee prices generally remained lower, with its statewide average $4 per gallon Friday for regular unleaded – 12 cents short of the record established in March. Diesel in Tennessee, however, was selling at new record price levels of $5.29 per gallon, according to AAA.

The Bristol-Kingsport area reported average prices of $3.96 per gallon for unleaded and $5.20 for diesel – another new record – while in Johnson City unleaded was selling at average of $3.98 per gallon while unleaded also set a new record of $5.19. Prices there jumped three and four cents each, respectively, compared to Thursday.

In Kingsport, unleaded ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $4.39 on Friday with most locations reporting prices between $3.99 and $4.09, according to GasBuddy.com.

Johnson City reported many more locations at $4.09 and $4.15 with a range from $3.79 to $4.69, according to GasBuddy.com.

Most Northeast Tennessee counties reported gas was just below $4 per gallon while Southwest Virginia counties ranged from $4.02 in Washington and Scott to $4.13 in Buchanan, according to AAA.

Area diesel prices ranged as high Friday as $5.85 per gallon at one location in Wythe County, according to GasBuddy.com.

